Maheep Kapoor shares photos on social media to celebrate Jahaan Kapoor's graduation day, as other celebs offered their congratulations

Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor with son Jahaan Kapoor at his graduation day

Listen to this article Maheep Kapoor gives a sneak-peek into her son Jahaan Kapoor's graduation day; see pics x 00:00

Maheep Kapoor recently turned 50. The 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' star is one of the four popular stars of the reality drama. She is also the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, whom she married in 1997. The couple are parents to Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor. Maheep Kapoor is always active on social media and never fails to share pictures with her fans.

On Saturday, Maheep Kapoor shared a glimpse of her son Jahaan Kapoor's graduation day. She captioned, "That’s my boy (heart emojis) #ecolemondialeworldschool #ClassOf2023 #ProudMamaMoment (grinning face with star eyes emoji along with heart emoji)".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor)

Reacting to the post, several Bollywood actors and Maheep Kapoor's old friends commented and congratulated Jahaan Kapoor for his graduation.

Sohail Khan's ex-wife, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, wrote, "(smiling faces with heart eye emoji) congratulations @jahaankapoor26".

Neelam Kothari commented, "Congratulations (party popper emoji)."

Chunky Panday's wife, Bhavana Panday, wrote, "Omg JK !!!! Congratulations !!!! Lots of love and wishing you all the best @jahaankapoor26 (heart emojis) (face with party horn emojis) and proud parents @maheepkapoor @sanjaykapoor2500 (heart emojis) (clinking glasses emojis)"

On the other hand, several social media users commented by posting heart emojis and congratulating Jahaan Kapoor.

This is a proud moment for both Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. Jahaan Kapoor was born on May 26, 2005, in Mumbai. He is a brother to Shanaya Kapoor.

Talking about the work front of Shanaya Kapoor, the actress is all set for her Bollywood debut film 'Bedhadak'. Lakshay and Gurfateh Pirzada are also part of the cast of 'Bedhadak.' Nimrit is portrayed by Shanaya Kapoor in the film.

On the other hand, Sanjay Kapoor will be next seen in the action thriller 'Bloody Daddy' starring Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia, and Vivan Bhatena, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

'Bloody Daddy' is the adaptation of the 2011 French film 'Sleepless Night,' which itself was remade in Tamil as Thoongaa Vanam starring Kamal Haasan.

Bloody Daddy' is scheduled to be digitally premiered on 9 June 2023 on JioCinema.

Also Read: Raveena Tandon shares pics from daughter's graduation dinner, fan calls Rasha 'Twin Tandon'