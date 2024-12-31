Mika Singh, a huge fan of Amitabh Bachchan, once gatecrashed the actor's Diwali party, fascinated by the decorations and eager to be invited

In pic: Amitabh Bachchan and Mika Singh

Mika Singh is one of the biggest fans of the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. He once gate-crashed a Diwali party of Bollywood's Badshah. In his recent conversation, the superstar singer talked about how he always wanted to be invited to Bachchan's Diwali party because he used to be fascinated with the decorations. He used to stroll around the house, and once he couldn't resist, so he gate-crashed the Diwali party at the Bachchans.

When Mika Singh gatecrashed Bachchans’ Diwali party

In an interview with Lallantop, the singer shared, "Every year, Mr. Bachchan would celebrate Diwali at his house, and I would pass by and admire all the decorations. I always wanted to be invited. I had a big car, a Hummer, so I entered his house without an invitation once. I took a couple of rounds and exited. I used to invite him to my shows. I would send him messages, and he would reply, ‘God bless you.’"

When Daler Mehendi praked Mika Singh

Mika, in the interview, shared how his admiration towards Big B had given his friend Daler Mehendi a chance to pull a prank on him. Mika shared, "I'll get you the real [Amitabh] Bachchan on the line, wait." And he called a number and started saying, ‘Mr. Bachchan, here, my brother Mika wants to talk to you.’ I immediately stood up out of respect and spoke to Mr. Bachchan. He sounded exactly like him. I didn’t know that Daler Paaji had pulled a prank on me; I was talking to some duplicate."

Mika Singh reveals how Kapil Sharma created a scene at KRK’s house

Mika reveals that Kapil Sharma was so upset with social media personality Kamal R Khan (KRK) that he wanted to beat him. He also revealed that KRK is his neighbor in Dubai, and Kapil Sharma once went to KRK’s residence and created a ruckus there. The ‘440 volts’ singer recalls that the incident was somewhere in 2012-2013, and Kapil Sharma was pissed at KRK. When the comedian realized that KRK was Mika Singh’s neighbour, he wanted to just beat him up. He wanted me to accompany him to his house and beat him up. I requested him not to do so and tried to calm him down. Anyway, they went to his house at around 4-5 am when his staff opened the door. Mika further claimed that Kapil broke glasses in KRK’s house and created a scene.