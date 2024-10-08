A video of Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor giving ‘mean girl vibes’ at an event in Mumbai has surfaced on social media that has led to her being trolled

Mira Kapoor Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article ‘Too much arrogance’: Mira Kapoor trolled for giving ‘mean girl vibes’ at Mumbai event - watch video x 00:00

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor recently attended the launch of the world-famous luxury skincare and haircare brand, Augustinus Bader, in India, which was hosted by Isha Ambani's beauty platform Tira. Besides Mira, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, and filmmaker Karan Johar were among the celebs who graced the event in style. Now a video of Mira giving ‘mean girl vibes’ at the event has surfaced on social media that has led to her being trolled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mira Kapoor trolled for giving ‘mean girl vibes’

The video shows Mira’s interaction with two women at the event. One user wrote, “Too much arrogance for a woman whose only identity is the wife of a Bollywood actor.”

“All this attitude without actually having an identity of her own. Damn girl,” added another.

One user commented, “I'm sure even with PR and media training she couldn't let her best real self be hidden. It's just so much that maybe despite training, it comes through.”

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

Shahid Kapoor’s work front

Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. It shows him as a man who falls in love with a robot, named Sifra (Kriti Sanon). The film also has veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. He will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Deva' which also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. It is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

Shahid is also set to headline the mythological drama 'Ashwatthama-The Saga Continues'. It delves into the legend of the immortal warrior Ashwatthama from the Mahabharata, believed to walk among us even today. Set in the present era marked by rapid technological advancements and humanity's remarkable capabilities, Ashwatthama confronts the challenges of modernity, facing off against formidable adversaries in a high-octane, action-packed narrative.