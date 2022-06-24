Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde hints at BJP support behind MLA revolt
Ukraine asks medical students to return, but Mumbai parents not comfortable
Maharashtra political crisis: MLAs in Eknath Shinde camp likely to cross 50 today
Central Railway, Western Railway count losses due to Agnipath protests
Gujarat riots 2002: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's petition challenging the SIT clean chit given to Modi, others
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Mukul Chadda joins Pratik Gandhi Yami Gautam in next film

Mukul Chadda joins Pratik Gandhi, Yami Gautam in next film

Updated on: 24 June,2022 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Chadda is best known for his role as Jagdeep Chadda in the official Indian adaptation of the international sit-com, The Office. The film is expected to kick off in mid-July

Mukul Chadda joins Pratik Gandhi, Yami Gautam in next film

Mukul Chadda, Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi


Mukul Chadda of The Office fame is set to join the cast of Aditya Dhar’s offering, Dhoom Dhaam. The action-comedy, which features Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi in the lead, is expected to be shot across several iconic locations in the city, and is being helmed by Rishab Seth. 

Chadda says, “I am looking forward to this project. The genre is an exciting and under-served one. I’ve done a lot of comedy, but not enough action. An action-comedy is an interesting mix, and something audiences in India haven’t seen enough of. I’m also excited to work with Yami and Pratik, whose films and shows I’ve loved watching.”




Also Read: Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar share throwback video on their wedding anniversary


Chadda is best known for his role as Jagdeep Chadda in the official Indian adaptation of the international sit-com, The Office. The film is expected to kick off in mid-July. 

Also Read: Yami Gautam recalls auditioning for 'Vicky Donor'; thanks Shoojit Sircar

yami gautam Pratik Gandhi bollywood movie review bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK