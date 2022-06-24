Mukul Chadda joins Pratik Gandhi, Yami Gautam in next film

Chadda is best known for his role as Jagdeep Chadda in the official Indian adaptation of the international sit-com, The Office. The film is expected to kick off in mid-July

Mukul Chadda, Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi

Mukul Chadda of The Office fame is set to join the cast of Aditya Dhar’s offering, Dhoom Dhaam. The action-comedy, which features Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi in the lead, is expected to be shot across several iconic locations in the city, and is being helmed by Rishab Seth.

Chadda says, “I am looking forward to this project. The genre is an exciting and under-served one. I’ve done a lot of comedy, but not enough action. An action-comedy is an interesting mix, and something audiences in India haven’t seen enough of. I’m also excited to work with Yami and Pratik, whose films and shows I’ve loved watching.”

Chadda is best known for his role as Jagdeep Chadda in the official Indian adaptation of the international sit-com, The Office. The film is expected to kick off in mid-July.

