Murder takes place at Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani mansion

Updated on: 30 November,2023 08:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

According to India Today, a murder took place at the farmhouse shown in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar's directorial comeback, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is hailed as one of the best films to release this year. The family rom-com was a perfect blend of romance, drama and varied emotions. One of the key highlights that made it a must-watch theatrical film was the grandeur and jaw-dropping beautiful sets. 


Ranveer Singh, who played the role of Rocky Randhawa, was shown to be living with his family in an aesthetic, sprawling bungalow in Delhi. One was certainly in awe of the lavishness, but did you know the Randhawa mansion wasn't a set but a real farmhouse? 


Situated in Greater Noida, the farmhouse is named Gaur Mulberry Mansions. The property has been making headlines for a murder. According to an India Today report, a person named Ashok Yadav was shot by his son's father-in-law Shekhar Yadav. The incident happened at the farmhouse where Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was shot.


Reportedly, the murder took place when Ashok was attending his friend's daughter's wedding. Around 9:30 pm, Shekhar and two others shot Ashok after an argument. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but he was declared dead on arrival. According to the report, the issue surfaced after a dispute between Ashok's son and Shekhar's daughter. The couple went to the couple and reconciled later. 

A police officer was quoted by India Today. The cop said, "It is being said that there was a divorce case going on between Ashok and Shekhar's children, due to which there was a dispute. Shekhar also had a licensed revolver." Investigation into the matter has been initiated. 

India Today's report further stated that Ashok's family members have registered a complaint against Shekhar's family. The police sent 4 teams to search for the accused. The cops are raiding the homes of Shekhar's relatives and those who attended the wedding are being interrogated.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also starred Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Alia Bhatt among several others. It released in theatres globally on July 28, 2023. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossers of the year.

