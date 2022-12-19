Music in 2022!

The artistes, albums and songs that made a lasting impact in 2022, across music platforms

Top songs

No points for guessing that this track from Pushpa - The Rise, had to make it to this list. That Instagram users found in this offering elements that were ideal for the making of reels implies that Devi Sri Prasad’s song spread like wildfire. Desi users employed it to such an extent that users from across the globe were eventually introduced to it. The film’s Srivalli, rendered by Javed Ali, also gained attention this year.

Kesariya

Inarguably among the best tracks to have come out of Bollywood this year, Kesariya emerged to be among the most streamed numbers. Social media users widely believed that this song, along with the recently released Besharam rang (from Pathaan), is a copy of a past number. Despite this, both the tracks found several takers for being visually arresting, and upbeat.

Excuses

AP Dhillon, Intense, and Gurinder Gill worked their charm yet again to deliver Excuses, which became a favourite among users of several music-streaming platforms. The track was one of many from Dhillon’s stable that have become fan-favourites this year. Other popular songs include Insane and Tere te.

Chaand baaliyan

Aditya A’s delightfully simple love song seemed to have emerged from absolutely nowhere before taking the world of indie music by storm. You just can’t hit next!

Pasoori

Giving credence to the fact that songs of various languages are grabbing the attention of Indian music consumers, a Pakistani track emerged to be the most-consumed song across music platforms. The success of this track, by Shae Gill and Ali Sethi, also put the latter on a list of emerging leaders. The lyrics, penned in Punjabi, speak of forbidden love.

Top albums

Kabir Singh

One of the most discussed films, Kabir Singh garnered as much attention for its songs as it did for its plot. It is due to the fact that the film’s songs, like Bekhayali and Tejhu kitna chahne, appropriately suit the plot that the film, as a whole, appealed to people. Shershaah, Pritam’s Brahmastra, and OAFF and Savera’s Gehraiyaan, were other Bollywood albums that performed well.

Beast, Vikram

Anirudh Ravichander’s compositions in Beast and Vikram, starring Vijay and Kamal Haasan respectively, earned acclaim from fans and critics. It also made him one of the most streamed artistes of the year.

Moosetape

Sidhu Moose Wala’s untimely demise sent shock-waves across the music industry. The first Punjabi artiste to make it to the Billboard Global 200 Chart, with his song 295, his album Moosetape became among the top performing ones of 2022.

MoonChild Era

Diljit Dosanjh may be keeping an arm’s length from Bollywood, but his fans have proved their loyalty to him by taking his album to the top spot. For a major part of 2022, Dosanjh’s Lover was an anthem of sorts that played across gyms and clubs.

Hidden Gems

Given that a bunch of songs from Gurinder Gill’s album became among the most-streamed ones, his album, Hidden Gems, was expected to make it to this list. Most music platforms suggested that Hidden Gems was a top performer.

From the west

Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

This track on break-up performed well on Billboard charts and on Apple’s streaming platform.

As it was - Harry Styles

The former One Direction singer has been making waves of late. He kicked off the year by releasing this chart-topper. Fans said the song - which was in contrast to his past work - was indicative of his versatility.

Titi me pregunto - Bad Bunny

This track was one of many by the Puerto Rican rapper that were consumed in abundance in 2022. He also emerged as the most-streamed artiste on some streaming platforms.

We don’t talk about Bruno - Encanto Cast

By earning the top spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 charts, this Disney offering surpassed the fan-favourite, Let it go. In giving a platform to different emotional perspectives, this track’s adaptability attracted a wide range of listeners.

Wait for u - Future feat. Drake, Tems

The RnB number is a take on toxic relationships, which, despite being criticised by reviewers, performed well on streaming platforms.

Other top songs

>> Doobey - Gehraiyaan

>> Raanjha, Raatan lambiyan - Shershaah

>> Bijlee bijlee - Harrdy Sandhu

>> No love - Shubh

