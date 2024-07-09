Sources say Varun to kick off his next, a rom-com, with director-father David Dhawan from July 12

Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan

After a string of comedies, Varun Dhawan and his filmmaker-father David Dhawan are reuniting for a romantic comedy. Recently, mid-day reported that the director had roped in Mrunal Thakur and Kannada actor Sreeleela for the yet-untitled venture (Three to tango, June 26). Now, word is that Varun, having wrapped up the filming of Baby John, will kick off work on the rom-com on July 12.



Mrunal Thakur and Sreeleela

With less than a week to go for filming, the lead cast has apparently begun its table reads. A source reveals, “The shoot starts at Mehboob Studios in Bandra on July 12. A huge set has been erected, and over the first week, David will shoot indoor scenes with the leading man at the venue. The schedule has been planned in such a way that the team will film in the Bandra studio through the monsoons, after which they will move to other locations.” The actor, who embraced fatherhood last month, will juggle this project with Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

The yet-untitled film marks Varun’s fourth collaboration with his director-dad after Main Tera Hero (2014), Judwaa 2 (2017) and Coolie No 1 (2020). If things work out as planned, they will wrap up the project by Diwali.