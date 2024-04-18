Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth attended a special screening of MAMI Select, a collection of films shot on iPhone, in Mumbai.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Newly engaged Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth hold each other close on the red carpet - watch video x 00:00

Newly engaged couple Aditi Rao Hyadri and Siddharth were seen attending a special screening of MAMI Select, a collection of films shot on iPhone, in Mumbai on Thursday. The pictures and videos from the event show Aditi wearing a black off-shoulder top with floral work and matching trousers. Siddharth was dressed in a black T-shirt, a denim shirt, and denim trousers. Videos shared by the paparazzi show the two holding each other close on the red carpet.

Other celebs who attended the special screening included Kiran Rao, Jim Sarbh, Shobhita Dhulipala, Mouni Roy, Vijay Varma, and Zoya Akhtar.

Last year, the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival introduced 'MAMI Select: Filmed on iPhone,' allowing emerging filmmakers to redefine cinematic norms. The five emerging filmmakers were mentored by Vishal Bhardwaj, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Rohan Sippy.

Meanwhile, Aditi and Siddharth got engaged secretly at a temple in Telangana last month. They began dating after working on the 2021 film 'Maha Samudram'. However, the two always kept their relationship away from the public eye.

Aditi was previously married to actor Satyadeep Misra, who recently tied the knot with fashion designer Masaba.

On the work front, Siddharth will be seen in 'Indian 2'. Directed by Shankar the film features Kamal Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, and S. J. Suryah among others.

Aditi will be seen in 'Gandhi Talks,' a silent film co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Siddharth Jhadav. She is also all set to star in the Indo-U.K co-production 'Lioness'. The film, inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who discovered the story of Princess Sophia Duleep, is the story of two British Punjabi women living in the UK, a century apart.

She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'. Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, the show promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi, offering a compelling narrative that is sure to enthrall audiences worldwide. It also stars Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles.

(With inputs from ANI)