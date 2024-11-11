Breaking News
Pankaj Tripathi on becoming Madhya Pradesh tourism ambassador: 'It’s a place that holds countless memories'

Updated on: 12 November,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Pankaj Tripathi, who has been chosen as Madhya Pradesh tourism ambassador, says shooting five films there deepened his love for the state

Pankaj Tripathi

As someone who enjoyed growing up in the lap of nature in Gopalganj, Pankaj Tripathi has often made a case for exploring India’s scenic destinations. It’s not surprising then that the actor has been appointed the ambassador for Madhya Pradesh tourism. His love for the state stems from the fact that it is home to not only the beautifully preserved Khajuraho temples, but also to popular wildlife sanctuaries.


That Tripathi has shot many movies there has only deepened his connection. Honoured to be chosen for the role, he says, “Madhya Pradesh is not just a destination for me—it’s a place that holds countless memories and connections, both personally and professionally. Having spent so much time here filming Stree [2018], Stree 2, Luka Chuppi [2019], Ludo [2020] and OMG 2 [2023], I’ve experienced the captivating landscapes, the warmth of the people, and the cultural richness that define the state.”   


The actor believes travelling and discovering the world is important for one’s personal growth. “As someone who believes in the power of travel to open minds, I couldn’t be more excited to help showcase the beauty of this state. I’ve always preferred exploring India’s own treasures over travelling abroad, and Madhya Pradesh stands out as one of the most remarkable places to visit in the country,” he adds.


Stars and states

>> Amitabh Bachchan is the face of Gujarat tourism.
>> Since 2022, Akshay Kumar is Uttarakhand’s ambassador.

