Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: New photos surface of the bride and groom's 'ardaas' ceremony

The excitement surrounding Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha's impending nuptials has reached a fever pitch, and fans have been eagerly awaiting every snippet of information. New photos from one of their pre-wedding ceremonies, the ardas ceremony, have recently surfaced, giving fans a glimpse into the couple's beautiful journey towards matrimony.

In these latest pictures, Parineeti Chopra looks resplendent in a blush pink suit, radiating elegance and grace. She paired her outfit with chandelier earrings and a sequined chunni, adding a touch of sparkle to her attire. Her half-tied hair and the scarf gracefully draped over her head completed the look. Raghav Chadha complemented her perfectly with his pink-beige ensemble. The couple, clearly in high spirits, held hands and shared smiles as they posed with guests, adding an extra layer of charm to the occasion.

Another heartwarming picture captured the couple seated on a mat during the prayer ceremony, surrounded by their close-knit family. It was a moment filled with deep significance and shared spirituality as they listened to the soothing prayers.

Prior to this, Parineeti and Raghav had been spotted offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and had also visited the renowned Golden Temple in Amritsar, marking the spiritual aspects of their journey to wedlock.

The couple exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi, with their loved ones in attendance. The star-studded engagement ceremony drew the presence of prominent politicians, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, making it a memorable and grand affair.

Other recently surfaced reports suggest Raghav Chadha will embark on a majestic journey as he leads his baraat (wedding procession) from the ethereal Hotel Lake Palace to the opulent Hotel Leela Palace. What makes this procession even more enchanting is that it will be a boat ride across the waters, adding an extra element of romance to the festivities.

The heart of the wedding, the sacred pheras, where the couple walks around the holy fire, is set to take place at around 3 PM on Sunday. This time-honored Hindu wedding ritual signifies the eternal bond between Parineeti and Raghav and will undoubtedly be a moment filled with profound meaning and love.

In keeping with the theme of nostalgia, Parineeti Chopra's Sangeet ceremony promises to be a musical journey back to the '90s. The celebration will be infused with the timeless melodies and rhythms of that era, transporting guests to a bygone era of music and dance.