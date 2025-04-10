The release of the film Phule starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa has been delayed Brahmin community questioned representation. The CBFC also asked for additional modifications

Phule still

Listen to this article Phule controversy: Pratik Gandhi-starrer delayed, CBFC asks to remove voiceover on caste system and other changes x 00:00

Ananth Mahadevan’s directorial 'Phule' was scheduled to hit theatres today. However, the film hit a roadblock when members of the Brahmin community questioned their representation in the film, which is based on the lives of social reformers Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule. Starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa in the lead roles, the film’s release has been postponed by two weeks following a review by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification).

ADVERTISEMENT

CBFC asks makers to remove caste reference

The latest directive from the CBFC includes the omission of a voiceover discussing the caste system. They have also demanded the removal of terms such as ‘Mahar’, ‘Mang’, ‘Peshwai’, and ‘Manu’s system of caste’, which are considered sensitive.

The dialogue “Jaha kshudro ko... jhadu bandhkar chalna chahiye” has been modified to “Kya yahi hamari... sabse doori banake rakhani chahiye”.

The line "3000 saal purani....gulami" has been modified to "Kai saal purani".

A 43 second dialogue of "Yaha 3 M hai...Aur hum vahi karne ja rahe hai'.

The makers have also submitted proper documents supporting historical claims made in the film.

Take a look at the complete list of modifications:

Ananth Mahadevan on film's delay

Director Ananth Mahadevan received several letters from Brahmin communities raising concerns about their representation in the film. “There is some misunderstanding after the trailer was launched. We want to clear those doubts so that there is no hassle in viewership,” shared the director in an interview with Mid-day earlier this week.

The biopic, written by Mahadevan and Muazzam Beg, traces how the social reformer and his wife, Savitribai Phule, fought casteism and championed women’s education in the 19th century. The Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj and Parshuram Aarthik Vikas Mahamandal are among the organisations that have expressed concern over the film.

“When I met the representatives [of the Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj] and told them about how we’ve shown that certain Brahmins helped Jyotiba Phule set up 20 schools, they were happy. When Phule opened the Satyashodhak Samaj, these Brahmins were the pillars. I’m a staunch Brahmin. Why would I malign my community? We have only shown the facts. It’s not an agenda-driven film,” stated the director.

The CBFC had earlier passed the film with a U certificate before calling for re-edits.