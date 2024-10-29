The post includes black-and-white photos from their recent wedding, capturing joyful and close moments between the two of them. Take a look at the sweet moments

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari

On October 28, 2024, Siddharth posted a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram for his wife, Aditi Rao Hydari, to celebrate her 38th birthday. The post includes black-and-white photos from their recent wedding, capturing joyful and close moments between the two of them.

Siddharth celebrates Aditi Rao Hydari’s birthday

Siddharth posted a heartfelt birthday message on Instagram for his wife, Aditi Rao Hydari, calling her "My whole life!" and adding, "Happy Birthday. I love you." Fans couldn’t get enough of the sweet moment between the newlyweds.

Siddharth drops adorable pictures with wifey Aditi

About Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth's Wedding Announcement

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are now Mr. and Mrs. The couple has dropped pictures from their intimate temple wedding on social media. In a collaborative post on social media, the couple surprised everyone with their wedding announcement. Despite being popular stars in the South and Bollywood, the actors managed to keep their wedding a secret. Announcing their wedding, Aditi and Siddharth shared stunning pictures from their temple ceremony.

Sharing the pictures, Aditi wrote, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars… To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity… to laughter, to never growing up… To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs. & Mr. Adu-Siddhu."

The Wedding Venue's Connection with Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth are now married. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple in Srirangapur, Wanaparthy district, Telangana. But why this particular temple? What is its significance? Why didn’t the couple choose a wedding hall as a venue? We think we have answers to all these questions. Well, reports suggest that this particular temple holds a special connection with Aditi's family, which is why Aditi & Siddharth chose Ranganayaka Swamy Temple.

As per reports, Aditi Rao Hydari's maternal grandfather was the last ruler of Wanaparthy Sansthanam, and their family still prays at this well-known temple today. In an interview with Vogue India, Aditi had revealed that she and Siddharth would get married at this 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy. “The wedding will be centred around a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy that is of significance to my family,” Aditi had shared.