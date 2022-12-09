Preity Zinta visits Siddhivinayak temple after 'brutal' flight

Preity compiled pictures and created a slideshow of her visit to the temple. She was seen dressed in a white salwar kurta with a dupatta over her head

Preity Zinta. Pic- Instagram

Actor Preity Zinta who live in the US with her husband Gene Goodenough and their twins has landed in Mumbai. On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her visiting the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.

Preity compiled pictures and created a slideshow of her visit to the temple. She was seen dressed in a white salwar kurta with a dupatta over her head. The actress also shared a picture of the prasad at the temple.

Sharing the post, Preity wrote, "Back in Mumbai …. Back at Siddhivinayak temple. Wow ! It was amazing to be able to attend the aarti there & feel rejuvenated after a brutal flight. A big thank you to everyone at the temple for making us have such amazing darshan.."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Meanwhile, Preity has been living in the USA ever since her marriage to gene in 2016, The couple welcomed their twins, a baby boy Jai and a baby girl Gia via surrogacy in November last year.

While the actress has been away from the screen for a long time now, she keeps her fans engaged with her life updates on social media. She also celebrates anniversaries of her films by taking fans down the memory lane.

Also Read: Preity Zinta pens down adorable birthday wish for mother Neelu

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal