Priyadarshan delivered several hits by teaming up with superstar Akshay Kumar. Check out their collabs as they reunite for Bhooth Bangla after 14 years

Priyadarshan Pic/X

Listen to this article Priyadarshan birthday: From Bhooth Bangla to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, ace director’s collabs with Akshay Kumar x 00:00

Best known for his comedy films, movie maverick Priyadarshan, who celebrates his birthday on January 30, has also experimented with some action, thriller, and period dramas. His collaborations with Mohanlal were highly popular in Malayalam cinema during the 1980s and 1990s. He later transitioned to Bollywood where he delivered several hits by teaming up with superstar Akshay Kumar. Check out their collabs as they reunite for Bhooth Bangla after 14 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hera Pheri

Best comedy film of all times, this Akshay Kumar-starrer is a comedy thriller also featuring Paresh Rawal, Sunil Shetty, and Tabu in the pivotal roles. It is a remake of Ramji Rao Speaking 1989, a Malayalam film. This movie also has a sequel by the name of Phir Hera Pheri, which was released after the first installment of the movie. It revolves around a quest of three unemployed men, two tenants, and a landlord, who clash in desperate need of money and come together for a journey to seek out different ways to attain some cash.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

This comedy horror film felt just a little short of becoming another cult classic. Inspired by the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu, it featured Akshay, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles. It revolves around an NRI couple who decides to reside in their ancestral home, which is said to be haunted. Soon, paranormal activities are detected by the couple which leads to the arrival of a friend, a psychiatrist who enters the frame to solve the mystery.

Garam Masala

Garam Masala is a romantic comedy that featured Akshay with John Abraham, Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen, Neha Dhupia, and Rajpal Yadav. It revolves around two photographer friends who are womanizers. It is a remake of the Malayalam comedy Boeing Boeing also directed by Priyadarshan.

Bhagam Bhag

Bhagam Bhag features Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The film also stars Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Razak Khan, Sharat Saxena and Asrani. It revolves around a theatre group that travels to London for a show only to be accused of a murder they did not commit. They mistakenly become the enemies of a drug dealer and a gang. The film has adapted certain subplots of the Malayalam film Mannar Mathai Speaking.

Bhooth Bangla

Priyadarshan's upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla will be special for movie buffs, especially those who are fans of the 90s and early 2000s Hindi films. Tabu and Paresh Rawal are a part of the film. It is currently being shot in Rajasthan.

For those unversed, Priyadarshan also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 2019 for his period epic 'Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea'. In 2012, the Government of India honoured him with Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award for his contribution to the arts.