Nick, on the other hand, wore a dark blue t-shirt, black pants, and a cap

Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas. Pic/AFP

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved couples globally. The couple is often spotted supporting and cheering for each other. Whether it is on social media or offline, both Priyanka and Nick don't shy away from indulging in PDA!

Also Read: Have you heard? Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt's road trip delayed!

On Saturday, Priyanka was seen cheering for Nick as he played Golf at Lake Tahoe in Nevada, US. A fan account took to Instagram to share photos and videos of the couple. Priyanka was photographed wearing a white sleeveless top, shorts, a blue jacket, and a cap. Nick, on the other hand, wore a dark blue t-shirt, black pants, and a cap. Check the photos and videos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi ð (@jerryxmimi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi ð (@jerryxmimi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi ð (@jerryxmimi)

Priyanka is often seen cheering Nick during his games, be it baseball or golf.

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in December 2018. The couple embraced parenthood earlier this year with the birth of their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. On Friday, Priyanka shared a new picture of her daughter. In the Instagram image, Priyanka and her friend were seen posing with their babies on their laps, against a stunning natural backdrop. Priyanka made sure not to reveal her baby face and added a white heart emoji over the picture.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra wishes mom Madhu; poses with daughter Malti Marie

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever