Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda treated fans with their wedding video as they marked one month of their marriage.

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Watch: Pulkit Samrat breaks down on his wedding day as Kriti Kharbanda holds him close in new video x 00:00

Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, who tied the knot in March, celebrated one month of marriage by unveiling their wedding video. “We found ourselves, when we found each other, and that’s the most beautiful kind of love. It’s been a month since the wedding, but our forever begun lifetimes ago,” the duo wrote in the caption.

The video begins with Pulkit reciting phrases he has written in English, leaving Kriti emotional. It then cuts to him meeting Kriti and the two commencing their pre-wedding festivities. Pulkit is then seen breaking down on his wedding day as Kriti holds him close. The actress is also seen shedding tears from time to time. The couple also danced their heart out to the beats of dhol.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akhil Sachdeva aka Nasha Boy has composed the song 'Turr Chaliyan' which is played in the background of the video. Calling him a “star”, the couple added, “Thank you for being you! We thank the universe for your heart and your talent! #turrchaliyan is beyond magic. It’s love in its purest form and the best wedding gift we could have ever gotten! We love you!”

For the wedding, Kriti opted for a stunning pink lehenga while Pulkit donned a mint green sherwani. Their outfits were designed by Anamika Khanna.

Post-wedding, the actor couple returned to their Delhi home and were seen dancing while entering the house during their 'griha pravesh' ritual. Pulkit even whistled while shaking a leg with his wife. The two also participated in their 'pehli rasoi' together (traditionally done by women). An elated Kriti described Pulkit as a ‘green flag’.

Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films like 'Veerey Ki Wedding', 'Taish', and 'Pagalpanti'. Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pulkit Samrat recently appeared in the third installment of Fukrey alongside Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Varun Sharma. He also had a brief role in Zoya Akhtar's web show ‘Made in Heaven’ Season 2. Kriti Kharbanda is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Risky Romeo, scheduled for May 2024.

(With inputs from ANI)