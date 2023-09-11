Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Dance to drama

Dance to drama

Updated on: 11 September,2023 07:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hiren Kotwani | hiren.kotwani@mid-day.com

Top

Unable to chase his dancing ambitions, Raghav, who features in KJo’s Kill, trains attention to acting instead

Dance to drama

Raghav Juyal

Listen to this article
Dance to drama
x
00:00

Last seen as Salman Khan’s brother in Farhad Samji’s action comedy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Raghav Juyal recently presented his latest release, the Karan Johar and Guneet Monga-backed Kill, to the audience at the Toronto Film Festival. Juyal, who features in a prominent role in the film that premiered in the Midnight Madness section, has been training his attention towards his film projects ever since a string of injuries rendered the dancer incapable of performing at full potential.


“Challenges may have altered the path of my journey, but they cannot dampen my passion to express myself. I always danced to express my emotions. Now, acting has become my outlet,” says Juyal, who incurred injuries to his knees, neck, and ankle, over the years.


He admits that when the injuries served as roadblocks to his journey as a dancer, he was caught by the “bug of acting”. “It rescued me. While dance will always be my first love, acting has become my sanctuary. It’s a way to challenge myself, explore different emotions, and connect with people in a unique way. In a way, acting is like dancing with words and emotions, and I’m excited to explore this journey further,” says the actor, who will also feature in Yudhra, and Gyaarah Gyaarah.


Salman Khan Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan karan johar Guneet Monga toronto bollywood news Entertainment News bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK