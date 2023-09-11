Unable to chase his dancing ambitions, Raghav, who features in KJo’s Kill, trains attention to acting instead

Raghav Juyal

Last seen as Salman Khan’s brother in Farhad Samji’s action comedy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Raghav Juyal recently presented his latest release, the Karan Johar and Guneet Monga-backed Kill, to the audience at the Toronto Film Festival. Juyal, who features in a prominent role in the film that premiered in the Midnight Madness section, has been training his attention towards his film projects ever since a string of injuries rendered the dancer incapable of performing at full potential.

“Challenges may have altered the path of my journey, but they cannot dampen my passion to express myself. I always danced to express my emotions. Now, acting has become my outlet,” says Juyal, who incurred injuries to his knees, neck, and ankle, over the years.

He admits that when the injuries served as roadblocks to his journey as a dancer, he was caught by the “bug of acting”. “It rescued me. While dance will always be my first love, acting has become my sanctuary. It’s a way to challenge myself, explore different emotions, and connect with people in a unique way. In a way, acting is like dancing with words and emotions, and I’m excited to explore this journey further,” says the actor, who will also feature in Yudhra, and Gyaarah Gyaarah.