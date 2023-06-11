Directed by Puneet Prakash, 'Birha-The Journey Back Home' has won the 'Best film award' at Amsterdam International Film Festival, Hollywood Shorts FEST, Los Angles Film Awards ( LAFA), New York Indian Film Festival, Calcutta International Cult Film Festival and at the Gangtok International Film Festival

Still from Birha: The Journey Back Home

Listen to this article Rajit Kapur, Manav Vij's 'Birha' gets selected at 'The Ottawa Indian Film Festival Awards' x 00:00

After winning big at the New York Indian Film Festival and Los Angeles Film Awards, 'Birha-The Journey Back Home,' starring Rajit Kapur, Manav Vij and Sahil Mehta now gets selected at the 'The Ottawa Indian Film Festival Awards'. The film has now become a part of 24 film festivals with the recent selection at The Ottawa Indian Film Festival Awards.

'Birha-the journey back home' is transcending all colloquial and geographical boundaries with immense adulation in the international as well as the domestic circuit. The film has recently been a part of the New York Indian Film Festival as well. Produced by Ghalib Datta and Navneet Singh Gujral, the film stars Rajit Kapur, Manav Vij, Sahil Mehta and Seema Kaushal in pivotal roles.

Directed by Puneet Prakash, 'Birha-The Journey Back Home' has won the 'Best film award' at Amsterdam International Film Festival, Hollywood Shorts FEST, Los Angles Film Awards ( LAFA), New York Indian Film Festival, Calcutta International Cult Film Festival and at the Gangtok International Film Festival. The Ottawa Indian Film Festival Awards shall commence on the 13th of June and shall continue until 17th of June, 2023.

'Birha-The Journey Back Home' is a Punjabi short film, describing the heart-wrenching story of a family that tears apart due to the unjustified ambitions of a young child. Set in Punjab, the film highlights the plight of a family who gets destroyed by the lure of the West which is a common problem in the state.

Rajit Kapur further added, "'Birha-the journey back home" is a very personal and emotional film on multiple levels. I got so immersed in the character and felt that some mystical power was guiding me. I had a very good connection with Puneet and Ghalib. We were all on the same page. My first Punjabi film and I was glad to represent my heritage."

Director of the film, Puneet Prakash added, "'Birha-the journey back home' has been made with a lot of heart. Children are progressively forgetting family values and the sacrifices that parents make to fulfill their dreams. 'Birha-the journey back home' is an ode to such families who are torn apart. We are indeed very proud about the adulation that our film has been garnering."

Manav Vij further added, '"I was blown away when I read the script and said yes immediately. I also share a close relationship with Rajit Ji and was looking forward to our scenes. The movie is simple yet very intense. A very special film for me and I really enjoyed the journey."

Sahil Mehta further added, "'Birha-The Journey Back Home' has been a very special film for me. Grateful for all the love and appreciation coming from the prestigious film festivals, critics and our industry people. I tried working on the look, and my director, Mr. Puneet Prakash helped me to understand the head space of my character, Inder and he pulled the same out of me. I would say it’s an experience, a beautiful story of a father and son."

The film has been directed by Puneet Prakash and produced by Ghalib Datta and Navneet Singh Gujral. Hemant Singh is the writer of the film while Pratik Deora is the DOP and the music has been given by Anand Bajpai; Mukesh Thakur is the editor. The makers of the film have now organised a private screening this Monday in Mumbai.