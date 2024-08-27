On Tuesday, the actor shared a sneak peek on Instagram. In one picture, he’s dressed in a girl’s outfit, wearing a shimmery mini skirt, a red top, a wig, and heels

Stree 2

With Stree 2 drawing in audiences and doing well at the box office, Rajkummar Rao shared a special deleted scene that didn’t make it to the final version. He mentioned that this scene is actually his favourite moment from the movie.

Rajkummar Rao's unseen flirty avatar from Stree 2 movie

On Tuesday, the actor shared a sneak peek on Instagram. In one picture, he’s dressed in a girl’s outfit, wearing a shimmery mini skirt, a red top, a wig, and heels. In another picture, he’s posing with director Amar Kaushik in the same look. Along with the post, the actor wrote, “#Stree2 One of my favourite and funniest scenes from the film which didn’t make it to the Final Cut. Kya aap log dekhna chahte hain ye scene film mein? Aap sab batao? (Do you want to see this scene in the film) @amarkaushik”.

About Stree 2 movie

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Stree 2' opened with an impressive response from the audience at the Box Office. While the film empowers women, in reality, the film’s female lead took home less money than her male co-star. According to a report by ABP News, Rao and Shraddha were the highest-paid actors in the sequel with the former earning Rs 6 crore while the latter got Rs 5 crore.

Meanwhile, a report by The Free Press Journal suggests that Pankaj Tripathi took home Rs 3 crore, Aparshakti Khurana got Rs 70 lakh and Abhishek Banerjee charged Rs 55 lakh. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan who made a cameo as ‘Bhediya’ charged Rs 2 crore.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree 2' raked in Rs 55.40 crore in India on Day 1 at the Box Office. It was released in theatres on Independence Day and faced a massive clash with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’, ‘John Abraham’s ‘Vedaa’, and Vikram’s ‘Thangalaan’.

Interestingly, Akshay also marked a special appearance in the horror-comedy. While the details about his role are not clear yet, it seems that his character is here to stay in Maddock's supernatural universe.

Last week, the 'Stree' team descended upon Delhi to promote the film, turning the city into a hotspot of vibrant discussions and a star-studded event.