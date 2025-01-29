Shazahn Padamsee, who is known for her work in movies like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year and Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji shared pictures from her roka ceremony with fiance Ashish Kanakia

Shazahn Padamsee and Ashish Kanakia Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Ranbir Kapoor’s Rocket Singh co-star Shazahn Padamsee shares roka ceremony pics with Ashish Kanakia x 00:00

Actors Alyque Padamsee and Sharon Prabhakar’s daughter Shazahn Padamsee, who is known for her work in movies like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year and Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, shared pictures from her roka ceremony with fiance Ashish Kanakia. The two got engaged in November last year after Ashish proposed to Shazahn by going down on one knee. Sharing the pictures of their roka on Instagram, the actor wrote, “New beginnings.” Ashish is a businessman who runs the Kanakia Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shazahn Padamsee (@shazahnpadamsee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shazahn Padamsee (@shazahnpadamsee)

Shazahn wants people to call her Sashaa

In an interview with IANS, Shazahn said she initially decided she wanted to be known by her nickname Sashaa simply because ‘it's easier to pronounce’. But she also feels that the name Sashaa which is an acronym for her real name, signifies both personal and professional growth.

Shazahn wants to enter the music industry

Having acted in Bollywood films like Housefull 2, Sashaa has garnered recognition and acclaim in the Indian film industry. On where she has been all these years, Sashaa said that she took a bit of a break from films since the projects that were coming her way were not very interesting. She will also be foraying into the music scene with an indie Hindi album very soon.

Talking about the same, she shared: “Music has always been a childhood passion of mine and so I used the time to build and develop myself as a musician, a singer/ songwriter, and composer and I learnt the piano as well.”

“This whole phase has been a journey of self-discovery. I have so much more to offer now to my performances. I feel refreshed and enthusiastic to be back. OTT has expanded the acting canvas. It’s such an exciting time,” added Sashaa.

Shazahn Padamsee’s work front

She was last seen in the Hindi film Pagalpan Next Level. The film starred Guru Mann in the lead. It was an embodiment of Guru’s relentless pursuit of a dream and offered a raw and authentic portrayal of his extraordinary journey. The film was shot in diverse locations of Punjab, Mumbai, and California, providing a vibrant backdrop to the inspiring tale. It also starred Rituraj Singh, Suprana Marwah, Aarya Babbar, Rakesh Bedi, and Avtar Gill. The film was directed by Aryeman Keshu Ramsay and was released in October 2023.