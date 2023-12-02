Ranveer Singh hails Rocky as ‘direct descendant’ of Kareena Kapoor’s Poo; talks about fans loving ‘Rockyisms’

Ranveer Singh acknowledged the acclaim she received for portraying the exuberant Punjabi boy 'Rocky'. He playfully referred to 'Rocky Randhawa' as a direct descendant of Kareena Kapoor's character 'Poo' from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has become one of Bollywood's most loved movies of the year. The film received immense love for its storyline, its surprising way of confronting gender norms, and much more. Regardless, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have been blessed with great reviews from critics and fans alike.

Ranveer Singh acknowledged the acclaim she received for portraying the exuberant Punjabi boy 'Rocky'. He playfully referred to 'Rocky Randhawa' as a direct descendant of Kareena Kapoor's character 'Poo' from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He also acknowledged how Rocky's mannerisms have seeped into colloquial use, inspiring dozens of memes and reactions from the general public.



Ranveer Singh is currently at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, where he sat down for an interesting interview with Samira Turkistani YouTube channel. In the conversation, Ranveer Singh talked about his character, Rocky Randhawa, and really expressed his gratitude for the movie and the love that it received.

He started off by quoting Karan Johar, director of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, who called Rocky "the direct descendant of Poo." Ranveer also talked about the complexity that came along with portraying a character like Rocky Randhawa. He talked about creating a 'wholesome' personality that was able to strike a chord with the audience in a deeper way too.

Ranveer Singh highlighted how the reception Rocky received warmed his heart, as it is very easy for a colourful character to miss the depth and intensity they sometimes deserve. The actor called Rocky one of his most loved characters. He said, "I am so happy with the way people engaged with Rocky, the little Rockyisms that have come into colloquial use; that's when you know a character is really loved."

Ranveer Singh talked about box office numbers when the movie had released, he said, "I don't dwell too much on failure or success. I am grateful that I get to go on a film set and work. What matters is my character gets loved. Hence, I am grateful, no matter what. I don’t understand this numbers game, and I try to remain as detached from it as possible. I want to focus on craft, performance, and character and do my best to contribute to what is truly a collaborative effort."

He further added, "So if a film is a success, it’s not my own; everybody’s together, and the same goes for failure. As they say, you learn more from your failures than your successes, and I have learned a few things in the recent past. At the moment, I’m delighted at the love being shown towards Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. I’m very grateful."

Ranveer shed light on facing ups and downs in his illustrious career in Bollywood. "It’s almost miraculous that I get to be a part of Hindi movies. Ups and downs are part of life, but I’ve always believed that the process is the price itself. If people love it, that’s sone pe suhaga. I’m happy that Rocky is another feather in the cap of the array of characters that are very dear to me. My super purpose is to build a body of work that I can look back on and be proud of. So, from Bittoo Sharma (Band Baaja Baaraat) to Rocky Randhawa, it’s been quite an incredible journey," he shared.