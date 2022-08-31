Breaking News
Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91
No Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan as SC orders status quo
Mumbai: Further delay would have led to Metro fare hike, says Devendra Fadnavis
Six sword-wielding men barge into shrine in Ulhasnagar, take Rs 40,80,000 in gold, cash
Mumbai: 4 navy and CISF men held for manhandling cops in Cuff Parade
Church vandalised by masked men in Punjab's Tarn Taran
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ranveer Singh Kriti Sanon take home top honours at 67th Filmfare Awards

Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon take home top honours at 67th Filmfare Awards

Updated on: 31 August,2022 11:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Helmed by Kabir Khan, '83' revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. The movie featured Ranveer as Kapil Dev, captain of the World Cup-winning team

Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon take home top honours at 67th Filmfare Awards

Ranveer Singh. Pic/AFP


Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor in a Lead Role (Male) award for his cricket drama '83' at the 67th Filmfare Awards in Mumbai, while Kriti Sanon bagged the Best Actor in a Lead Role (female) award for 'Mimi'.


Ranveer shared the stage with his wife Deepika Padukone while accepting the "black lady" on Tuesday night. Prior to Filmfare, Ranveer was given the Best Actor award for his performance in '83' at The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2022. Helmed by Kabir Khan, '83' revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. The movie features Ranveer as Kapil Dev, captain of the World Cup-winning team.

ALSO READ: ‘Watch video! Dheeraj Dhoopar: Ganesh Chaturthi is a time to catchup with friends’


Speaking of Kriti Sanon, she was honoured for her performance in 'Mimi', which was released in 2021. In 'Mimi', Kriti essayed the role of a surrogate mother. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar. Earlier in May 2022, Kriti won her career's first best actress award and that too at the 22nd International Indian Film Academy Awards in Abu Dhabi. 

Celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Asees Kaur, B Praak, Vidya Balan, Vishnuvardhan, and Pankaj Tripathi have also bagged trophies at the 67th Filmfare Awards in different categories.

PLAY QUIZ: Are you excited to celebrate Ganeshotsav 2022?

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever. 

Do you think `Brahmastra` will cross 100 Cr club after the boycott trend?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
ranveer singh kriti sanon 83 Mimi filmfare awards bollywood news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK