Ranveer Singh to take a long paternity break to support Deepika Padukone and new baby: Reports

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their soon-to-be-born children. Bollywood's favourite couple dated for a while before tying the knot at Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy on November 14, 2018.

Their wedding was a big deal for their fans, and ever since then, they've been sharing sweet moments together. Now, as they prepare to become parents, they're giving glimpses into their pregnancy journey, which has their fans really excited. News about Ranveer Singh taking paternity leave has been floating around the internet.

A source told Zoom, “Deepika had already cleared the decks. She had gradually eased out of all work and was getting ready for a long paternity leave. Ranveer had no such plans. But after his one-year dates for Baiju Bawra were vacated, Ranveer had no other assignments ready to go on the floor.”

The source continued, “He has now decided not to take any interim assignments before Don 3, Shaktimaan, and Aditya Dhar’s action films start next year. He will be spending time with Deepika and the baby.”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone light up Ambani's bash

Mukesh and Nita Ambani threw a big celebration for their son Anant Ambani and his soon-to-be wife Radhika Merchant. They invited many Bollywood stars to join in the festivities. The second day of the three-day event featured a sangeet where Bollywood celebrities wore their best outfits and danced to Bollywood songs. Shah Rukh Khan hosted the gala night.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who are expecting their first child, didn't miss the chance to light up the dance floor and impress the guests at the celebration. They showcased their dancing skills to the song "Gallan Goodiyaan" from Ranveer's movie "Dil Dhadakne Do." The couple also enjoyed performing dandiya together, adding their signature energy to the already joyful atmosphere of the event.

The second day featured the Mela Rouge event, encouraging guests to wear South Asian outfits for a night of cultural festivities. The theme was "dazzling desi romance." Parents-to-be Ranveer and Deepika stole the show as a regal couple, with Deepika stunning in a golden embellished lehenga and matching high-neck blouse and dupatta. Ranveer rocked a sharp black bandhgala sherwani, rounding off their majestic look.