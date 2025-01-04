Debutants Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn are ready to kickstart their career with their upcoming film Azaad, which will hit the cinemas on January 17. Today, a new song Uyi Amma from the film was released

Uyi Amma out now (pic/Instagram)

Uyi Amma presents sizzling chemistry between Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn

With the release of the song today, the makers have introduced audiences to the world of their film. This special dance number, featuring debutants Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn, shows the sizzling chemistry between the two. Rasha Thadani sets the stage ablaze with her electrifying dance moves. She presents her potential as a promising performer and dancer.

The song, Uyi Amma, is composed by Amit Trivedi, marking yet another chart-topping collaboration with ace director Abhishek Kapoor. Previously, the duo has given hits like Ye Fitoor Mera and Pashmina from Fitoor and Namo Namo from Kedarnath, amongst many others. Uyi Amma is sung by Madhubanti Bagchi, with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The appealing dance moves are choreographed by none other than Bosco Leslie Martis.

Abhishek Kapoor describes Azaad's latest song Uyi Amma

Speaking about Uyi Amma, director Abhishek Kapoor shared, “Amit and Amitabh have an incredible knack for capturing the soul of a song, and with Uyi Amma, they’ve outdone themselves by weaving in authenticity and a true sense of Indianness. Rasha’s electrifying dance has added the perfect spark, making this track a memorable dance anthem. I’m sure Uyi Amma will sweep the nation and take over the hearts of millions.”

The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, and Piyush Mishra. The movie is set in pre-Independent India, somewhere around the 1920s. It revolves around the life of a stable boy who discovers the presence of a majestic spirit in a horse, which ignites a drive in him and gives him the purpose to fight for the right during India's struggle for freedom.

The song was released by Zee Music Company. Directed by acclaimed director Abhishek Kapoor and Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, the film promises an emotional tale about the unbreakable bond between humans and animals, showcasing an intense journey of love, loyalty, and courage.