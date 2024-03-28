Raveena Tandon reacts to suicide attempt rumours post break up with Akshay Kumar: 'Absolutely no control on...'

Raveena Tandon spoke about her much-discussed relationship with Akshay Kumar in the 90s and the kind of news that came out in the newspaper and magazine after they broke up

Raveena Tandon was among the top heroines in the 90s and continues to impress the audience with her acting and charm. Back in the 90s, Raveena had made headlines for her personal life when she broke off her engagement with actor Akshay Kumar. Around that time, several articles did the rounds about how Raveena was handling her breakup. From rumours of a suicide attempt to adopting two girls, every aspect of the actress' life was scrutinized and sometimes exaggerated in the media.

In an interview with Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, Raveena said, “Yes, what’s the big deal? So many relationships break up, people move on, you remain friends… You realise we were not good as partners but we’re good as friends. So what’s the big deal? I don’t understand. I was absolutely fine. The bigger fuss was made in the media, because in those days, they wanted to sell their magazines. But personally, amongst us, between my friends, and what my family thought mattered to me. Beyond a certain point, what people thought did not matter to me.”

Talking about when Raveena adopted two girls after the breakup, she said, “There was absolutely no control on the kind of stories that would go around. So, the day I got my two girls home… They were not getting the life that they deserved, I felt, and this was something that was happening closer to home, and I decided to take charge. The day I turned 21 I brought them in. I couldn’t watch it unfold in front of me and not do anything. That is how I’ve always been, sticking my nose into places where it doesn’t belong.” Raveena added that her adopted daughters were primarily brought up by her parents and they helped bring up her two biological children with husband Anil Thadani.

In the 90s, Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon featured in hit films like 'Mohra', 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi' among others. They are all set to share screen after a long gap in 'Welcome to The Jungle' which also stars many other actors including Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi and many more.