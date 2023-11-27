Richa Chadha reveals she was offered to play Hrithik Roshan's mother at the age of 21

In a recent interview, Richa Chadha shared that post the success of Gangs Of Wasseypur, she was offered the role of Hrithik Roshan's mother. She refused saying it was unfair to older artists

Richa Chadha. Pic/Instagram

Richa Chadha recently revealed that she was offered to play the role of Hrithik Roshan's mother in a film. In her career, the actress has played varied roles but this is an opportunity she chose to let go. In an interview with ABPLive Richa revealed that she was 21 when she was offered to play Hrithik's mother, an actor who is older to her.

Richa Chadha said that it is unfair to older artists when youngers actors are offered to play senior characters in movies. On being asked if she was angry at the casting director, Richa Chadha said, "Yes, because I was 21 years old. But someone had told him that I play the role of older women nicely. So, without thinking, he just offered me the role. Later, the actor who actually played that part is a very good artist. So I felt that this is wrong that you are taking young and attractive actors and ageing them.”

She further added, “Not only are you doing a disservice to a young actor, you are also taking away an older actor's part which is already shrinking.”

Richa Chadha began her career with the film 'Oye Luck! Lucky Oye' in a supporting role. She got her breakthrough with the 2012 film 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' directed by Anurag Kashyap. In the film, she played the role of an older woman. After the success of the film, she was offered to play the role of Hrithik's mother.

Speaking further on what made her agree to play an older character in 'Gangs Of Wasseypur', Richa said, "In Gangs of Wasseypur, I never felt that I would be singled out. Everyone's story was 30-40 years ahead. They didn't put any spotlight on me. Call it our industry's sexism or society's sexism, they highlighted it. The truth is that Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi, Piyush Mishra, all of them had undergone ageing in that film.”

On the work front, Richa Chadha was last seen in the film 'Fukrey 3' where she reprised the role of Bholi Punjaban. She will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha's Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai'.