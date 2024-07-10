Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gets inked on mom Neetu Kapoors birthday

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gets inked on mom Neetu Kapoor's birthday

Updated on: 10 July,2024 11:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared that she got "kuks" inked on her hand as Neetu Kapoor fondly calls her by this name.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with mother Neetu Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah

On veteran actor Neetu Kapoor's birthday, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni got her first tattoo.


In an Instagram post, Riddhima shared that she got "kuks" got inked on her hand as Neetu fondly calls her by this name.


Sharing a picture of her tattoo on her Instagram story, Riddhima wrote, "Inked. Stung by the tattoo bee on my mom's bday & loving it! She calls me "Kuks" (sic)."


She also dropped a video in which she can be seen getting inked from the tattoo artist.

"'Tiny ink, big impact' #theprocess #tattoo #momlove[?] Got Inked on mom's bday & loving it! She calls me 'Kuks' pyar se," she captioned the post.

Neetu celebrated her 66th birthday on vacation in the Swiss mountains in the company of her daughter Riddhima Kapoor, son-in-law and granddaughter.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Riddhima dropped a video, where her mum Neetu can be seen celebrating as her family sings to her. In the clip the veteran actress is also seen enjoying a special dessert.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Neetu Kapoor started her acting career at the age of eight. She became well-known for her roles in movies like 'Do Dooni Chaar,' and 'Do Kaliyan.'

She acted in about 70 to 80 films between the ages of 5 and 21.

In 1980, she married her co-star Rishi Kapoor. Back in the 70s and 80s, Rishi and Neetu starred in several hits together, like 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Rafoo Chakkar', 'Kabhi Kabhie', 'Besharam' and many more, and inspired generations with both their on-screen and off-screen romance.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 in the year 2020 at the age of 67. He was suffering from leukaemia.

Neetu took a break from acting to focus on her family, saying that Rishi was very possessive and wanted her to be with him all the time.

Neetu returned to acting in 2022 with 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' alongside Anil Kapoor.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

