Saiyami Kher Pic/Instagram

Actress and fitness enthusiast Saiyami Kher who is busy with her rigorous training for the upcoming Ironman triathlon in Berlin, Germany, lost her gear while traveling on Iceland Air from Canada days before her race. The 70.3 Erkner triathlon will take place on Sunday, September 15. Saiyami took to her Instagram stories and penned down a post sharing her ordeal.

Saiyami Kher loses her cycling gear while travelling from Canada to Berlin

Saiyami took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "After 2 terrible days in Canada I had the misfortune of traveling to Berlin on Iceland Air. Unbelievably frustrated with @icelandair. My bag with all my Ironman gear is missing. I’ve had zero help from the airport or website. This gear is crucial—I’ve trained in it for months. If it doesn’t arrive soon, I'll have to repurchase everything. Such a pain before my race."

Saiyami Kher receives support from Shabana Azmi

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi who featured alongside Saiyami in the film ‘Ghoomer’ wrote on Instagram, “How horrifying is this freak case. We know how hard you have been training for the last 6 months for the #Ironman Race in Berlin. Sending you tons of positive energy. This endurance test needn’t have started right from the travel. I am sure your misplaced luggage will reach you in 24 hrs.”

Saiyami Kher on the Ironman triathlon

Saiyami, who is the first Indian female actor to participate in the Ironman triathlon, told IANS, “I have always believed in pushing the boundaries of my potential, both on screen and in my personal pursuits.”

For the star, competing in the Ironman race in Germany represents a significant milestone. The actress said, “Embodying a dream that tests every facet of endurance and commitment. Juggling my rigorous training with the demands of shooting alongside Sunny Deol has been an invigorating challenge.”

Saiyami added, “As the race draws near, I'm dedicating myself entirely to this endeavour, fueled by the incredible support from my team and fans. Balancing these passions not only inspires me but also reaffirms my belief in the power of perseverance and dedication."

Talking about her work, the actress was recently seen in 'Sharmajee Ki Beti,' helmed by Tahira Kashyap.