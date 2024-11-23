In the first episode of ‘Angry Young Men’, Salim Khan recalls his early days of romance with Salma. He reminisced, “I could see her from my balcony. It started with us exchanging glances"

Actor, producer, and legendary screenwriter, Salim Khan celebrates his birthday on November 24. He was recently featured in the docu-series ‘Angry Young Men’ which offered an insight into his life as a person in showbiz, a husband to Salma Khan, and a father to superstar Salman Khan and his siblings Arbaaz, Sohail, Alvira, and Arpita. On his special day, we look at his and Salma’s love story.

Salim Khan and Salma Khan’s love story

In the first episode of ‘Angry Young Men’, Salim Khan recalls his early days of romance with Salma. He reminisced, “I could see her from my balcony. It started with us exchanging glances. She was about 17 years old in 1959 and I was 24. We used to meet in the evenings in the nearby lanes. Then her family pressurised Salma to either marry me or someone of their choice. Under those circumstances, I got married in 1964. In 1965, Salman was born. We didn't have much money and I was worried about work. So how would we manage? Since I needed money, I accepted anything. I did cigarette ads, clothing, shirts, I did everything.”

Salim Khan and his relationship with Helen

Salim fell in love with Helen, who is still considered one of the best dancers in Bollywood. Sharing his take on the changing dynamics within the family, Salim said, "I sat all the kids down and discussed it with them. I told them, ‘You won’t understand it now, but you will get it when you’re older. I am in love with Helen Aunty, and I know you can’t love her as much as you love your mother, but I want the same respect for her.'”

His younger son Arbaaz revealed in the docu-series, "My mother never influenced us to think or say anything against our father. She had her troubles, but she never influenced us to think, ‘Your dad is like this,’ or, ‘This is what he is doing.’ Never."

'Angry Young Men', produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media & Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, was released on August 20 on Amazon Prime Video. The docuseries, executive produced by Salman Khan, Salma Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, marks the directorial debut of Namrata Rao. It features personal narrations from Salim-Javed and insights from notable figures in Indian cinema.