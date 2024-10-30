Reports say that Salim Khan recently bought a white Mercedes Benz GLS, priced at Rs 1.57 crore. In a video, a priest is seen performing a puja for the car

Salim and Salman Khan

Veteran writer Salim Khan, also known as Salman Khan 's father, recently bought a new car for Dhanteras. Salim and his family were spotted performing a special puja for the car to mark the occasion. Interestingly, this comes at a time when his son Salman has been facing increased death threats. A video of Salim's new car has already made its way online.

Reports say that Salim Khan recently bought a white Mercedes Benz GLS, priced at Rs 1.57 crore. In a video, a priest is seen performing a puja for the car, with a garland hanging on it and a large bow placed on the bonnet. While it's confirmed that Salim purchased the car, neither he nor his sons were seen at the puja.

Salim Khan buys Rs 1.57 crore car amid threats to Salman Khan, take a look:

Salim Khan receives death threats

Just last month, he received a chilling threat during his routine morning walk at Bandstand, Bandra West. The incident occurred at 8:45 am when Salim, 88, decided to take a brief rest on a bench near the Windermere building on the promenade.

As Salim Khan sat alone, an unknown scooter, ridden by a man with a burqa-clad woman as a passenger, approached him unexpectedly. The scooter made a sudden U-turn from the direction of Galaxy Apartments and stopped near Salim. The man on the scooter issued a menacing threat, saying, “Shall I send Lawrence Bishnoi?” before speeding away.

Shaken by the incident, Salim noted the scooter's partial license number—7444—before informing his security team. The incident was immediately reported to the cops, and a case was registered under Sections 353(2), 292, and 3(5) BNS.

The Salman Khan connection with Baba Siddique's murder

For those unaware, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed responsibiltiy for the murder of Baba Siddique which was executed by three men on Saturday, October 12. A viral post claims that the gangster pulled out the act as the politician was helping Salman Khan. The superstar and the late politician have been family friends for decade. His murder came as a shock for Khan who seen in tears at the latter's residence on Sunday.

Bishnoi and Khan's beef goes back to early 2000s when the superstar was held in a black buck shooting case in Rajasthan. While he spent a week in jail for the crime, the Bishnoi community who consider black bucks sacred have been targeting the actor ever since with death threats.