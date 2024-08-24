The mural showcases larger-than-life portraits of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, surrounded by titles of their most iconic films—Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Kranti, Trishul, Chacha Bhatija, Aakhri Daaon, and Yaadon Ki Baaraat—rendered in the classic vintage Bollywood poster style

Salim-Javed

Listen to this article Fans come together to create larger-than-life mural in Bandra for Salim-Javed, watch video x 00:00

To mark the launch of the Original docuseries Angry Young Men on Prime Video, a stunning mural has been unveiled in Bandra as a tribute to the iconic screenwriting duo Salim-Javed. Created by fans this vibrant piece of art honors their monumental influence on Hindi cinema. The mural showcases larger-than-life portraits of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, surrounded by titles of their most iconic films—Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Kranti, Trishul, Chacha Bhatija, Aakhri Daaon, and Yaadon Ki Baaraat—rendered in the classic vintage Bollywood poster style. It beautifully captures the essence of the ‘Angry Young Man’ archetype that Salim-Javed so masterfully crafted, celebrating their revolutionary stories, unforgettable characters, and powerful dialogues that forever changed the landscape of Indian cinema.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three part docuseries 'Angry Young Men' traces the journey of the iconic writing duo Salim-Javed through the lens of the writers and their family members and other members of the film industry. On the show, Akhtar also shared his struggles when he first moved to Mumbai.

got teary-eyed as he spoke about being deprived of food, sleep, and even clothes to wear during his time in the city. Javed shared, “When you’re a teenager, life is easy, and you can do anything. That’s what I believed. I decided after my graduation that I’d move to Bombay to work as an assistant director, either with Guru Dutt or Raj Kapoor. They were directors, I admired at that time. I was sure I’d become a director myself in a short time.”

Little did he know that things weren’t going to be a cakewalk. The ‘Sholay’ writer recalled, “I slept at railway stations, studio compounds, in corridors, on benches, and so on. Sometimes I had to walk miles from Dadar to Bandra because I didn’t have money for the bus fare. Sometimes I realised I hadn’t eaten for two days. I used to always think the day I wrote my autobiography or if someone did, this day would make for an amazing moment. This thought never crossed my mind that I wouldn’t make it.”

As he continued to speak of his initial days in Mumbai, Javed got teary-eyed. He said, “If you have been deprived of food or sleep in your life, it leaves a deep mark on you that you will never forget. When I go to a five-star hotel with large sprawling double beds, and sometimes when I am lying there, I remember coming to Bombay in the third-class train compartment. It used to take two days. There was no place to sit in the compartment, not even a place to lean against and I was deprived of sleep, and how tired I was, if only I had a little stretch of that double bed. Sometimes I’m served breakfast on a trolley with butter, jam, half-fried eggs, and coffee. I think if deserve this even now. I think this breakfast can’t be for me, it must be someone else’s. I can’t get over that.”

Produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media & Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, Angry Young Men is executive produced by Salma Khan, Salman Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. The three-part docuseries masterfully captures the personal and professional journey of Salim-Javed and is streaming exclusively now on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide