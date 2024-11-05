Breaking News
Salman Khan continues Sikandar shoot in Hyderabad amid fresh death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Updated on: 05 November,2024 04:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Salman Khan who has received a new threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has arrived on the sets of the A.R. Murugadoss directorial with his entourage.

In Pic: Salman Khan

Salman Khan is not letting anything come between him and his work. Amid fresh death threats, Salman Khan has started shooting for his upcoming film with Rashmika Mandanna, 'Sikandar.' The actor, who has received a new threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has arrived on the sets of the A.R. Murugadoss directorial with his entourage.





Salman Khan Shoots for 'Sikandar' in Hyderabad

A video has leaked on Twitter claiming to be from the sets of the A.R. Murugadoss directorial 'Sikandar.' The clip shows the co-stars at Hyderabad's iconic Falaknuma Palace, filming scenes for the upcoming release. This clip quickly went viral and created a buzz among fans who gathered outside the palace to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars.

Several pictures and videos are also circulating, showing Rashmika in costume, delivering a monologue. Meanwhile, one video captures Salman's entourage arriving at the location.

Salman Khan received a fresh death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has received a fresh threat, as reported by a police official on Tuesday. The threat, which was sent to the Mumbai traffic police helpline, has left authorities concerned for the actor’s safety. According to the police, the message was read around midnight by an officer who was monitoring the helpline.

The individual behind the threat claims to be a brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The message was quite alarming, stating that if Salman Khan wishes to remain alive, he must either visit the temple of the Bishnoi community to apologize or pay a sum of Rs 5 crore. The sender went on to threaten that if Khan fails to comply, there would be dire consequences, implying that the gang is still operational and would carry out their threats.

About Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala collaboration

'Sikandar' marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick,' 'Judwaa,' and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.' Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release next Eid. Recently, Salman shared a picture from the sets of 'Sikandar.'

Apart from that the actor is actively shooting for the controversial reality show Bigg boss 18. He shoots for Weekend Ka Vaar and  episode featuring Salman Khan airs on every Friday and Saturday at 9.30 pm.

