Salman Khan has often received death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is currently lodged in the Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad. He and his gang recently also claimed responsibility for the murder of NC leader Baba Siddique who was close to the Bollywood superstar. Amid this, Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali has posted a message addressed to Bishnoi on her Instagram feed.

Ali took to her Instagram handle on Thursday and wrote, "This is a direct message to Lawrence Bishnoi".

He further wrote, "Namaste, Lawrence bhai, suna bhi hai aur dekha bhi ke aap jail se bhi Zoom calls kar rahe ho, toh mujhe aapse kuch baatain karne hain. Kripya karke mujhe bataye ke yeh kaise ho sakta hai? Hamari puri duniya mai sabse pasand ki jagah Rajasthan hai. Hum aapke mandir aana chahate hain Pooja ke liye par pehle aapse Zoom call ho jaye Aur kuch baatain teh ho jaye Pooja ke baad. Phir yakeen maniyye ke yeh aapke fayade ki he baatain hain. Apna mobile number de dejiye bada ehsaan ho ga aap ka. Shukriya".

The Salman Khan connection with Baba Siddiuque murder

For those unaware, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed responsibiltiy for the murder of Baba Siddique which was executed by three men on Saturday, October 12. A viral post claims that the gangster pulled out the act as the politician was helping Salman Khan. The superstar and the late politician have been family friends for decade. His murder came as a shock for Khan who seen in tears at the latter's residence on Sunday.

Bishnoi and Khan's beef goes back to early 2000s when the superstar was held in a black buck shooting case in Rajasthan. While he spent a week in jail for the crime, the Bishnoi community who consider black bucks sacred have been targetting the actor ever since with death threats.

Baba Siddique's murder comes months after an earlier security scare involving the actor. On April 14, two bike-borne men opened fire outside Salman Khan's Bandra residence. The assailants, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were later arrested in Gujarat. Bishnoi had later claimed responsibility for the incident. Ever since, Khan has been moving around with heavy security.