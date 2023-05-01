Sara Ali Khan shares BTS pics from 'Murder Mubarak', 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, who has been busy with the shoot of her upcoming film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', recently shared a few BTS pictures from the sets of her upcoming films 'Murder Mubarak' and 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'. On Monday, the actor took to the story section of her Instagram to share the pictures with her fans

Sara Ali Khan shares BTS pictures from the sets of 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' and 'Murder Mubarak'

The first picture shows the actress donning a white saree holding the clapperboard of 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' as she gives an enchanting stare to the camera. The second picture has her in a casual avatar with the same element of clapperboard in the frame for 'Murder Mubarak' followed by the third picture which is again from 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'.

In the caption for the first picture, Sara wrote, "'Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will,' - Gandhi Ji". Marking the Labour Day in the second picture, she also wrote, "Grateful for this life. Happy Labour Day".

Other than 'Murder Mubarak' and 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', Sara will also feature in Laxman Utekar's next opposite Vicky Kaushal titled 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' and also Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino' for which she will soon resume the shoot.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan recently took a Metro ride in Mumbai. Taking to her Instagram Story, Sara dropped a video, which shows her seated in the Metro. Dressed in a white kurta and spectacles, Sara waved at the camera while smiling widely. "Mumbai meri jaan... Didn't think I would be in Mumbai metro before you guys," she captioned the post, tagging her 'Metro In Dino' co-star Aditya Roy Kapoor and director Anurag Basu.

(With inputs from IANS)