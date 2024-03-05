Breaking News
Updated on: 05 March,2024 09:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Shah Rukh was seen in a dapper look as he donned a black jacket over a black t-shirt paired with green cargo pants. Aryan and AbRam, on the other hand, were seen twinning with their father.

Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana, and sons Aryan and AbRam left Jamnagar, Gujarat, where Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities were hosted. Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities, and other guests had a gala time at the three-day-long event that began on March 1.


Shah Rukh was seen in a dapper look as he donned a black jacket over a black t-shirt paired with green cargo pants. Aryan and AbRam, on the other hand, were seen twinning with their father. Suhana and Gauri kept it casual, as they were seen twinning in white outfits. Several pictures and videos of the Khan family jetting off from Jamnagar went viral on social media.


SRK's fan clubs also shared the videos of the King Khan from the airport on X.


Apart from them, celebs like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and others left Jamnagar on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' in January 2023. It marked his first hit after his sabbatical of four years post delivering a series of duds like 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'. Post that, he returned to the theatres with 'Jawan'. The film once again saw him in an action avatar. It collected over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. He did not stop here. In December, he came up with 'Dunki', which also did decent business at the box office. 

And now if a little birdie is to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to create the 'Pathaan' universe with the second part. The production of the YRF film is expected to begin as early as the end of this year. 'Pathaan', which was directed by Sidharth Anand, also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. A report by mid-day.com stated that is expected to roll early next year and will set the stage for 'Tiger vs Pathaan' (Sequel before face-off, Feb 23). Not just that, the film will also feature a new spy alongside Khan who will play his protege as they pack a punch together. The makers are looking for an actor who is in his 20s to join the YRF Spy Universe. 

(With inputs from ANI)

