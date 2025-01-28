Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has wrapped the shoot of his debut series 'Stardom' which he has directed. A visual of the star kid directing a scene has gone viral on social media

Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, is currently gearing up for the release of his debut directorial Stardom. Unlike his superstar father, Aryan has taken a career behind the camera as writer and director. His upcoming series will be streaming on Netflix later this year and has been creating a generous amount of buzz because of the young Khan debut and the star cast attached to the show. Now, a video of Khan directing a scene on the sets of the show has gone viral on social media.

A fan club of Shah Rukh Khan took to X and shared a video where Aryan can be seen directing a scene and instructing his crew on how he wants to project it. He is seen dressed in a loose t-shirt form his fashion brand D'YAVOL and beige trousers. He is seen in a serious expression as he narrates the scene standing in the corridors of what looked like a lavish home.

The caption of the video read, "#AryanKhan video from the sets of his debut directorial project Stardom, which is all set to stream on Netflix later this year. Aryan is looking so serious."

About Stardom:

For his maiden directorial venture that is led by Mona Singh and Lakshya, Aryan has chosen to take an intimate look at the world that he knows best—showbiz. Stardom, slated to drop on Netflix this year, has been described as the story of “an ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood.”

It has star-studded cameos by Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and of course, Aryan’s superstar-father Shah Rukh Khan. The series will also see his younger sister Suhana Khan who made her acting debut in 2023 with the Netflix film Archies directed by Zoya Akhtar.

It was back in December 2022 that Aryan officially announced his debut directorial. He took to his Instagram handle to announce that he had completed writing his web series. He shared a photo of the script and captioned it as “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action.”