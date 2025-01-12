Yusuf Ibrahim, a renowned security consultant who has worked with stars like Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, recently recounted one such unforgettable experience involving SRK

Shah Rukh Khan

Listen to this article When entire Ajmer came to see Shah Rukh Khan: Celebrity bodyguard Yusuf Ibrahim recalls ‘difficult experience’ x 00:00

The craze for Shah Rukh Khan is no secret. Be it his birthday, Eid, or any other special occasion, thousands of fans gather outside his Mannat residence to catch a glimpse of him. If that’s the level of excitement to see him, just imagine what must have happened when he visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah during the IPL season. Managing such a situation and ensuring that security isn’t compromised can be challenging. Yusuf Ibrahim, a renowned security consultant who has worked with stars like Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, recently recounted one such unforgettable experience involving SRK.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ibrahim shared that he had accompanied SRK during his visit to Ajmer Sharif during the IPL season. While talking about the experience of ensuring Khan's safety, he said, "During the IPL, Shah Rukh sir wanted to go to Ajmer Sharif Dargah. We reached there, but the day we selected was wrong—a Friday—and the time was also not right, at 12:30, during peak namaaz time. At any given time, if you go there on a Friday, there will be 10-15K people."

‘People pushed us to the Dargah’

He further shared that the entire town knew Shah Rukh was coming, and everyone gathered to see and meet him. He stated, "There was so much public that we were literally standing there. Logon ne humko dhakka maarke dargah le gaye aur dhakka maarke apne aap gaadi mein laake baitha diya (We didn’t walk; people pushed us to the Dargah and then back to the car)."

He also revealed that the situation was going out of hand, and that’s when the police had to resort to a lathicharge to calm things down. Yusuf said, "It was a difficult experience; the police had to do a lathicharge to disperse them. There was so much madness. It was a lifetime experience for me. When such situations happen, he is damn cool about it. Shah Rukh is damn cool when such situations happen. He knows that it’s not anyone’s fault—neither the staff nor the fans. It’s just the excitement of his fans, so everyone knows this is what happens. His temperament is always cool, nice, and easygoing."

Shah Rukh Khan’s Work Front:

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Rumor has it that Suhana’s second film is inspired by the English-language French production Léon: The Professional (1994). It has been titled King. Director Sujoy Ghosh is adapting the revenge drama, with Shah Rukh Khan playing a role originally essayed by Jean Reno and Suhana stepping into Natalie Portman’s shoes.