Shaitaan Box Office: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika-starrer makes impressive start in first weekend

Updated on: 11 March,2024 05:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika's film 'Shaitaan' may have opened to mixed critic reviews, but the film is surely winning hearts at the box office. Released on March 8, the film has been directed by Vikas Bahl and is the adaptation of the Gujarati film titled 'Vash'. The film has managed an impressive performance at the box office in its first weekend. The film collected a total of Rs 55.13 crore in its first weekend. 


The film 'Shaitaan' follows the story of Kabir and his family as their fun weekend retreat takes a nightmarish turn when they let a friendly but mysterious stranger (played by Madhavan) into their house. As the clock ticks, the family will be forced to confront their worst fears in this gripping tale that deals with the sinister elements of Indian Black Magic. 


Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an update on the box office collections of the film over the weekend. "The audience has spoken loud and clear: #Shaitaan wins HEARTS, conquers BOXOFFICE… A ₹ 55 cr+ *opening weekend* for a supernatural-thriller is an eye-opener and case study for those who undermine this genre… Fri 15.21 cr, Sat 19.18 cr, Sun 20.74 cr. Total: ₹ 55.13 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," wrote the analyst. 


He added, "#Shaitaan has scored across the board: from metros to Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres, from plexes to single screens… Most importantly, the mass pockets have embraced the film… An indicator that #Shaitaan is sure to enjoy a successful innings."

Sharing how he decided to helm the film, Vikas said, "I don't really watch supernatural thrillers or horror movies, so my knowledge of that genre as a viewer is very little. But when I heard the story of Shaitaan, I totally loved it, and I felt that this story really had to be told. At the same time, it was so challenging for me to tell a story in a genre that I am a novice in. So, I thought, let me take up this challenge and see where it goes. And I must say, it's been a great experience working on Shaitaan and creating it."

Talking about playing a mother on screen and being one in real life, Jyotika said, "There are a lot of sequences in the film that ignite motherhood, and I don't know if I want to really reveal them, but one of them was a very important reason why I said yes to this film also. I think throughout, it was a constant that the film reminded you of how responsible one has to be with a teenage daughter and what role a mother and father play in the protective journey of their kids."

 

