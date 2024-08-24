Breaking News
Bandra Fair row: Even cardinal’s plea fails to move renters
Exclusive | Badlapur sexual assault: ‘We just want to transfer our girls to another school’
Bombay HC denies MVA bandh today; Opposition to hold silent protest
Dating app scam: Floodgates open
Mumbai: Mother catches 31-year-old trying to rape her two-year-old daughter
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Up and about Not playing only posing

Up and about: Not playing, only posing

Updated on: 24 August,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

After missing it for two years, Vicky Kaushal is thrilled that he is in the city to watch the pickleball tournament. Whether he knows the game or not is a whole different story

Up and about: Not playing, only posing

Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Up and about: Not playing, only posing
x
00:00

After missing it for two years, Vicky Kaushal is thrilled that he is in the city to watch the pickleball tournament. Whether he knows the game or not is a whole different story


Just in



Just in


Not so stylish: Aamir Khan; Desi girl is back: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Fashion on the go

Fashion on the go

Khushi Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Roshni Chopra, and Neha Dhupia are upping their fashion game at the capsule collection launch of an apparel brand. We are absolutely digging Khushi’s ensemble

Furry fan

Furry fan

Sidharth Malhotra plays with a stray outside the screening venue of a  premiere

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

vicky kaushal aamir khan priyanka chopra khushi kapoor mira rajput neha dhupia sidharth malhotra bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK