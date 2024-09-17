Breaking News
Sri Lankan artist creates doll inspired by Aishwarya Rai's Ambani wedding look, netizens ask 'is it compliment or troll?'

Updated on: 17 September,2024 01:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A Sri Lankan artist's doll inspired by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's wedding look for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has gone viral. Netizens have divided opinion regarding the same

Sri Lankan artist creates doll inspired by Aishwarya Rai's Ambani wedding look, netizens ask 'is it compliment or troll?'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

A few weeks back, a Sri Lankan artist created a doll inspired by actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. Now, the video and pictures of the doll has gone viral on social media. Aishwarya is known to mesmerise all every time she steps out all dressed up for occasions. Her look also led to a Sri Lankan artist getting inspired for his news doll. 


Doll inspired by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes viral 



For the star-studded Ambani wedding in July, Aishwarya had worn a vibrant red anakrali suit that seamlessly blended modern sophistication with traditional elegance. The outfit came with intricate gold borders. She complimented the look with red lips and bold kohl eyes and left her hair open. 


After her wedding look went viral, Sri Lankan artist Nigeshan created a doll from the look. The video has now amassed over 4 million views. The doll, dressed in a miniature replica of the former beauty queen's red Anarkali, has sparked a wide range of reactions from internet users.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nigeshan (@nigydolls)

Netizens react to the doll inspired by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 

There was mixed reactions to the doll. While some praised the artist for getting some elements of Aishwarya Rai right, others were not impressed with the recreation.

A user commented on Nigeshan's post, "For a sec I thought that was Radhe Ma"

Another person wrote, "Never hated a doll before". 

"Aishwarya ki beizzati karlo Bhai ..par uske jaisi khubsoorat abhi b koi nhi hai," read a comment. 

Highlighting the positives, a user wrote, "Maybe the face doesn't match but atleast someone tried to create something...most of the people be scrolling reels and commenting hate but the fact is someone put efforts into creating something aur logon horror movies thoda Kam dekha kroo yaar ... 😊 maybe the doll doesn't resemble Aishwarya or someone might not like it no hate to anyone I just expressed my views". 

"Upgraded version of monjulika," commented a netizen.

"The doll is really scary. is it a compliment to aish or troll content," asked a user.

"Even dolls can’t match Aiswarya Rai’s beauty. At least the clothes are similar. Thank you my brother. It's looking like Aishwarya Rai," wrote another user.

