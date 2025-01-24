Breaking News
Subhash Ghai, Amitabh Bachchan gave up 'Deva' for Shahid Kapoor-starerr

Updated on: 24 January,2025 06:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Deva maker Siddharth Roy Kapur reveals that Subhash Ghai, who had registered the title in the 1980s for an Amitabh Bachchan film, parted with it for the Shahid Kapoor-starrer

Shahid Kapoor in Deva

Next week, Deva will arrive in cinemas. But if things had gone according to filmmaker Subhash Ghai’s plans, a Deva would have already been in theatres about forty years ago. Siddharth Roy Kapur, who has produced Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming action thriller, reveals that the title originally rested with Ghai. “The film’s team is so honoured and grateful to Subhash-ji for entrusting us with the title, Deva,” says Roy Kapur.


It turns out Ghai, who celebrates his 80th birthday today, had envisioned Deva as a big-scale action film with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1980s. The 
project, however, did not materialise. In late 2023, as Roy Kapur and director Rosshan Andrrews began work on their cop caper, they felt Deva would be the perfect title for the narrative and the angry cop protagonist, Dev Ambre, played by Kapoor. So, the producer called Ghai, who was happy to relinquish the title he had registered in 1987. The veteran filmmaker only had one condition—that they get Bachchan’s nod as well. 


Siddharth Roy Kapur; Subhash Ghai and Amitabh BachchanSiddharth Roy Kapur; Subhash Ghai and Amitabh Bachchan


“Over just one call, Subhash-ji agreed to relinquish the title with the blessings of Mr Bachchan, who was also kind enough to give us the go-ahead. Deva is a title that carries immense legacy and weight, having been envisioned by Subhash-ji for a grand project with Mr Bachchan in the 1980s. His passing this torch to us speaks volumes about his generosity,” shares Roy Kapur. Deva, which also stars Pooja Hegde, marks the Hindi debut of Malayalam director Andrrews.

