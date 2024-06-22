Breaking News
Surbhi Jyoti opens up about her bond with 'Gunaah' co-star Zayn Ibad Khan

Updated on: 22 June,2024 07:22 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Surbhi, who plays Tara in the show, which also features Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead, opened up about her bond with the co-actors

Surbhi Jyoti

Actress Surbhi Jyoti, who was recently seen in the web series 'Gunaah', shared how she bonded with her co-star Zayn Ibad Khan, on the American TV sitcom 'Friends'.


Surbhi, who plays Tara in the show, which also features Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead, opened up about her bond with the co-actors, preparations for the role, and special memories from the shoot of the riveting series.


Talking about her bond with Zayn and Gashmeer, the 'Qubool Hai' fame actress told IANS: "Gashmeer and Zayn have not shot a scene together because they are actually playing the same person. But I have shot with both of them, and they are sweethearts, very good. Zayn and I hit it off very well because we both are staunch 'Friends' fans. Gashmeer takes a little time to open up, but when he opened up he was fun."


If she underwent any special preparation for the role, Surbhi said: "There was no physical training that was required, but we did a lot of script reading. All the characters in themselves were so challenging and complicated, so to read the script with everyone and understand it was the most difficult part."

Speaking about the special memories from the shoot, Surbhi, who has been a part of 'Naagin 3', said: "Every day was special. Each day it was 'present' Tara or 'past' Tara... So 'past' Tara had different sorts of friends, with whom she had a different equation. In the 'present', she was a different person... I used to really look forward to the shoot every day."

Surbhi further opened up on whether it was mentally taxing to play Tara.

"As Surbhi, I have read the script, so of course I know what is going to happen. But I used to convince myself that probably this is not my way of doing things... Sometimes there was an inner conflict between Tara and Surbhi. But then, I just used to think that I am playing a character," concluded Surbhi.

Directed by Anil Senior and Anirudh Pathak as the show-runner, the series is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

