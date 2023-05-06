Alia Bhatt shared details on her discussion with Priyanka Chopra before the upcoming MET Gala 2023. This will be her first appearance at the renowned global affair

Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra at MET Gala 2023

Listen to this article THIS is why Priyanka Chopra told Alia Bhatt to find her at the Met Gala x 00:00

In a recent disclosure, Alia Bhatt shared a comical discussion she had with Priyanka Chopra Jonas prior to the Met Gala 2023. Although this was Alia's debut at the Met Gala, Priyanka has made an impact on the occasion at various times in the past. Alia, in B-T-S video taken in New York, shared that she needed Priyanka's help to take her to the toilet.

Alia Bhatt said, “The thing is again, I am so socially awkward and shy. It's very strange how I am an actor and I'm like literally in the movie business that requires you to be, you know, center stage, spotlight, being like whatever. Priyanka and I were talking about it yesterday. She's like 'You get in, and you find us'. And, I am like ‘Okay, definitely because you’re gonna have to take me to the bathroom. I'm not gonna be able to go myself.'”

Vogue has officially released the video featuring Alia's appearance at the Met Gala debut. Alia donned a stunning Prabal Gurung white ball gown, adorned with 100,000 pearls, as a tribute to the legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld, in line with the gala's 2023 theme, 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.'

Alia Bhatt posted her picture from the MET Gala, describing her look on Instagram with the caption, "I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look.”

“I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met.”

"Make up was my go to beautiful glowing sheer skin but this time with wayyyyyyyy more blush to give the look all that romance, rounding it off with a smudgy defined eye with Kajal one the inside (our subtle ode to Karl’s sunglasses). A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED,” she wrote.

On May 1st (May 2nd in India), in New York, the occasion occurred. Socialite-entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla and billionaire heiress Isha Ambani were present at this year's event, in addition to Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' along with Ranveer Singh and the Hollywood debut film, 'Heart of Stone' starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was recently seen in the Russo Brothers' 'Citadel' along with Richard Madden.