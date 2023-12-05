Tuesday Trivia: Bobby Deol's wedding song 'Jamal Jamaloo' from Animal goes viral, here's what the original song means 

Tuesday Trivia: Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in the film 'Animal'. His entry song titled 'Jamal Jamaloo' has gone viral on social media

Bobby Deol is garnering praise for his brief yet impactful role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's recently released film 'Animal'. Ever since the teaser of the film was dropped, fans were impressed and eager to watch Bobby as the antagonist in the film. While the actor had a brief role, his performance as a mute character surely left an impact. Among the favourites, the actor's entry scene in a wedding set-up is going viral. The reason for the same is catchy background score in the scene. In his first scene in the film, Bobby is seen dancing happily on his wedding day to the beats of an Iranian song. The song in discussion is titled 'Jamal Jamaloo'.

The song 'Jamal Jamaaloo' was penned by Khatereh Group and was released decades ago. The Iranian song in in the Farsi language. The song has been performed by the Shirazi Choir and is almost half a century old.

The lyrics are roughly translated to:

“Oh my cutie, don’t play with my heart”

“You are leaving, embarking on a journey”

“And I’m getting crazy”

“Oh my love, my beloved”.

Apart from 'Jamaal Jamaaloo', the film has A R Rahman's 'Dil Hai Chota Sa' from 'Roja' (1992) instrumental version and Ajay-Atul composition Dolby Walya from the Marathi film Jaundya Na Balasaheb (2016). These two are also going viral on social media.

Meanwhile in a recent interview with Mid-day, Bobby spoke about his chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor on screen who plays his nemesis. "In my first meeting with Sandeep, he explained to me the whole story of my character. He had said, 'I am going to depict your and Ranbir's relationship as a love story. And I am going to play a romantic, emotional song during the fight scene between you and him.' He had planned it before, and the song he selected was so amazing. It was amazing how he had conceived the whole thing already. You will see many bare body fight scenes between two people on screen, but the kind of animalistic, manly feel there is in this scene is rare. I love when people say there's romantic chemistry between us. I love him as an actor first of all. I am a big fan of him and Alia. I feel so lucky that I got a chance to work with Ranbir and got to know him. He is just amazing,” he says, adding that he believes Ranbir is deserving of every bit of success that Animal is earning.