Up and about: Aaj ki Taaza Khabar

Updated on: 02 May,2023 07:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Nawazuddin Siddiqui grabbed the audience's attention as he took to the stage, using a loudspeaker to make his announcement about his next project

Pics/Yogen Shah

Since he didn’t find a rooftop, Nawazuddin Siddiqui takes the stage to announce his next with a loudspeaker, while Neha Sharma stands by with a smirk. Guess she wanted to be the one to tell



For the endorphins


Nothing releases those endorphins like sweating it out in the gym. We spotted Janhvi Kapoor and Sooraj Pancholi after a gruelling workout. Well, Sooraj definitely has more than one reason for that smile

Just in

In the blues: Farah Khan; Desi kudi: Hansika Motwani; On my route: Farhan Akhtar; Baggage support: Mani Ratnam and Vikram

Making Aaradhya proud

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter, Aaradhya may not have caught up with all her mother’s on-screen work, but the little one definitely got the front row seat to her mom’s recent magnum opus. The mother-daughter duo were spotted at the period drama’s special screening, which also had Aditi Rao Hydari, Bobby Deol, and Manisha Koirala in attendance

