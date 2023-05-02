Up and about: Aaj ki Taaza Khabar

Nawazuddin Siddiqui grabbed the audience's attention as he took to the stage, using a loudspeaker to make his announcement about his next project
Pics/Yogen Shah
Aaj ki Taaza Khabar
Since he didn’t find a rooftop, Nawazuddin Siddiqui takes the stage to announce his next with a loudspeaker, while Neha Sharma stands by with a smirk. Guess she wanted to be the one to tell
For the endorphins
Nothing releases those endorphins like sweating it out in the gym. We spotted Janhvi Kapoor and Sooraj Pancholi after a gruelling workout. Well, Sooraj definitely has more than one reason for that smile
Just in
In the blues: Farah Khan; Desi kudi: Hansika Motwani; On my route: Farhan Akhtar; Baggage support: Mani Ratnam and Vikram
Making Aaradhya proud
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter, Aaradhya may not have caught up with all her mother’s on-screen work, but the little one definitely got the front row seat to her mom’s recent magnum opus. The mother-daughter duo were spotted at the period drama’s special screening, which also had Aditi Rao Hydari, Bobby Deol, and Manisha Koirala in attendance
