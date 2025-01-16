Produced by Maddock Films, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the trailer of Chhaava directed by Laxman Utekar will be out on January 22nd

Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal steps into an avatar like never before, embodying the indomitable spirit of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the upcoming epic saga Chhaava. Unveiled on the momentous anniversary of Sambhaji Maharaj's coronation, Maddock Films presents a breathtaking new poster that captures Vicky Kaushal in a look that redefines grandeur and power. Adorned in royal regalia and exuding unmatched intensity, Vicky Kaushal commands attention like a true king, ready to take the Maratha Empire's history to cinematic glory. This transformation marks a turning point not only in his career but also in Hindi cinema, setting new benchmarks for historical storytelling.

Produced by Maddock Films, directed by Laxman Utekar, and starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, Chhaava is the stirring tale of the courageous warrior whose coronation on this day in 1681 marked the beginning of a legendary reign.

Trailer drops January 22. Chhaava releases in cinemas on February 14, 2025.

In the 1.07-minute teaser, the National Award winner can be seen taking on hundreds of soldiers singlehandedly as the fierce and brave warrior, who was the son of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Back in May, Vicky Kaushal's photos from the sets of the film were leaked leaving fans excited for the big release. Needless to say, Vicky had been growing his beard for months in prep for this character.

However, a closer look at the teaser shows seasoned actor Akshaye Khanna playing the ruthless Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The actor, whose last film was ‘Drishyam 2’ makes for an impactful screen presence. Perhaps another menacing antagonist on the big screen for Indian cinema to note down.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Yesubai Bhonsale was missing in the clip. Speaking to ANI, Rashmika earlier said, "We had a blast shooting for ‘Chhaava’. We have been keeping ‘Chhava’ as a very hush-hush because we want to package it beautifully for all of you. But I had a blast working with Vicky and today I am walking with him, which made it more special. We have something very exciting for you. Look forward to it."

About Chhaava

Chhaava, an adaptation of the Marathi novel of the same name by Shivaji Sawant, sees Rashmika Mandanna play Sambhaji’s wife Yesubai, Divya Dutta as his stepmother Soyarabai and Akshaye Khanna as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. “For Rashmika’s look, the costume design team went to Paithan and Narayanpeth from where authentic Paithani and Narayanpeth sarees were sourced. Considering many fabrics used in that period are no longer available, they scoured museums and took pictures of the fabrics and textiles, which were then replicated by weavers. Some old sarees, including a few pieces that had 500-year-old borders, were also bought and restored. Rashmika has worn many Paithani sarees with Chandrakala designs.”