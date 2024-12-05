Vikrant Massey shocked the film industry earlier this week by announcing an indefinite break from acting. The actor was last seen in the recent release The Sabarmati Report

pic/instagram

Listen to this article Vikrant Massey resumes shooting for Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan after break announcement; meets Uttarakhand CM x 00:00

Recently, Vikrant Massey was spotted in Dehradun filming his upcoming film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan with Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. This marks Shanaya’s debut film. Vikrant was seen on set after announcing his "long break." The film is a modern take on love, romance, and ghosting. While the story is set in contemporary times, the plot remains under wraps.

Vikrant Massey meets Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

The actor also met Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. Vikrant was seen wearing a black puffer jacket with blue denim, while Shanaya donned a green and white pullover paired with blue printed bottoms. This news comes after Massey’s shocking announcement earlier this week. He surprised the film fraternity and his fans by announcing a "long break." This announcement from the 12th Fail actor created waves on the internet, with fans and celebrities expressing concern over the possibility of his retirement.

As per sources, the film is produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla under the banner of Mini Films. The duo had previously produced the Hindi remake of the Malayalam superhit Forensic, starring Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte. The story is written by renowned screenwriter and lyricist Niranjan Iyengar along with Mansi Bagla. Niranjan is known for his work on films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Wake Up Sid, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and My Name is Khan. He has predominantly collaborated with Karan Johar.

The film is directed by Santosh Singh, who has previously assisted on films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Brahmastra, and Wake Up Sid. He also directed the Jio Cinema web series Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond.

Vikrant Massey announces indefinite break from films

On Monday, The Sabarmati Report actor posted a note announcing his indefinite break after his next release, already scheduled for 2025. "The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a husband, father, and son. And also as an actor,” Vikrant wrote in the note. He added, “So, coming 2025, we will meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between."

Massey’s post was initially misinterpreted by fans, with many thinking it signaled a permanent retirement. Later, the actor clarified that he had not quit acting but was taking a break from films to focus on his other responsibilities as a father and husband. He assured fans that he would make a comeback when the time feels right.