Vivek Agnihotri reacted to the closing of the Andheri subway as heavy rains lashed Mumbai. He wrote, "It’s so stubborn that despite every government’s promises to solve it, it doesn’t yield."

Vivek Agnihotri Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Vivek Agnihotri on 'stubborn' Andheri subway as heavy rains lash Mumbai: 'Citizens suffer, they die' x 00:00

Mumbai recorded heavy rainfall on Monday morning, leading to traffic jams and waterlogging. Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) were affected as well as disruption of suburban train services brought the maximum city to a halt. Amid all the chaos a very Mumbaikar solution to the same was the closing down of Andheri subway due to waterlogging.

Reacting to the same, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to X and shared, “I have lived in Mumbai for 30 years. Everything sarkari fails but this subway never fails to flood. It’s so stubborn that despite every government’s promises to solve it, it doesn’t yield. Citizens suffer, they die, but who are they anyway… but mere statistics?”

ADVERTISEMENT

I have lived in Mumbai for 30 years. Everything sarkari fails but this subway never fails to flood. It’s so stubborn that despite every government’s promises to solve it, it doesn’t yield.



Citizens suffer, they die, but who are they anyway… but mere statistics? https://t.co/dMQe0ne5A4 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 8, 2024

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation in the state. He also directed all emergency agencies to be on high alert. In a message on social media platform X, CM Shinde said that life has been disrupted in Mumbai due to heavy rains, saying, "There is a traffic jam on the roads, and the traffic on the railway line has also been affected. The work of removing water from the track is going on by the railway administration and efforts are on to restore the traffic soon."

"I have directed all emergency agencies to be on high alert. Citizens should go out only if necessary. I am also appealing to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Police Administration, and Emergency Services to cooperate," CM Shinde added in his post.

Vivek is known for films like ‘The Kashmir Files' and ‘The Tashkent Files’. Earlier, he directed ‘The Vaccine War’ featuring Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi.

It was based on the efforts of Indian scientists in creating the indigenous Covid-19 vaccine during the global health crisis triggered by the pandemic.

On the work front, Agnihotri is busy with the research process for his upcoming political film 'The Delhi Files.’ Vivek travelled from Kerala to Kolkata to Delhi, covering vast distances to gather comprehensive information for his film. He claims to have read over 100 books and more than 200 articles related to the historical events that form the backbone of his film. He and his team also travelled across 20 states for research, studying over 7000 research pages and more than 1000 archives.

(With inputs from Agencies)