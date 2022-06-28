Anushka Sharma drops a cute wish for soon-to-be parents Ranbir-Alia

Congratulating the soon-to-be mom and dad, Anushka Sharma, who shares daughter Vamika with cricketer Virat Kohli, took to Instagram Story and wrote, "Welcome to the club mommy and daddy"

Anushka Sharma. Pic/Yogen Shah

Wishes started to pour in soon after Alia Bhatt announced that she and her husband Ranbir Kapoor are all set to embrace parenthood.

"Our baby ..... coming soon," Alia wrote on Instagram, adding a picture from her ultrasound appointment. She also posted a picture which features two lions and a lion cub.

Congratulating the soon-to-be mom and dad, Anushka Sharma, who shares daughter Vamika with cricketer Virat Kohli, took to Instagram Story and wrote, "Welcome to the club mommy and daddy."

Ranbir-Alia tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. Just after two months of their marriage, the couple treated their fans with such a big surprise.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva' along with Ranbir. Brahmastra is set to release on September 9.

