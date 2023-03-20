Whacky Wednesday: Netizens direct directors of 'Adipurush', 'Hera Pheri 3'; trend 'Wake Up Om Raut', 'Remove Farhad from HP3'

Fans have made demands directed at directors Farhad Samji and Om Raut of upcoming films Hera Pheri 3 and Adipurush

'Hera Pheri 3' is one of the most anticipated films of the current time. Not only are fans eagerly waiting for the film to release, but have also gotten themselves emotionally invested in the film. Right from the time it was announced that Kartik Aaryan has been roped in for the film following Akshay Kumar’s exit from the franchise, fans demanded to get the latter on board. Well, soon after it was announced that Akshay has joined the film. However, there is no official word on Kartik Aaryan's status regarding the film.

Not just casting, but now fans have expressed displeasure with the choice of director for the film. In viral photos from the sets of 'Hera Pheri 3', it was seen that Farhad Samji has been onboarded to direct the movie. However, fans were not convinced with the choice of director and soon started the Twitter trend of ‘Remove Farhad from 'Hera Pheri’.

The virtual movement was started by a fan page of Akshay Kumar on Twitter called Akkistan. The account owner penned a heartfelt open letter addressed to Akshay Kumar. The letter mentioned how there have been negative talks around the film with Farhad Samji’s name being associated with the film.

"Here I am speaking on behalf of the whole Akkistaan family and everyone out there who loves comedy movies. Hera Pheri is almost at the top of every movie lover. Not just Akkias, but everyone wants the director to be changed. There will be no good b attaching the name 'Farhad Samji; to this movie. On the contrary, it will ruin the whole legacy created by you, @sunielshetty anna, @sirpareshrawal, and the whole team of Hera Pheri," read a part of the letter.

“Please for the sake of your fans, Hera Pheri fans and Indian cinema lovers; please sit with the producers and reconsider this decision to take Farhad Samji as a director. Just without any formal announcement, people have already started talking about Hera Pheri and the one and only negative thing which is common among all is Farhad Samji. People are not ready to watch the movie because his name is associated with it," the letter read.

Soon after the post was shared, several fans reshared the post and expressed their opinion on the same. ‘Nation rejects Farhad for HP3’ and similar trends soon took over Twitter with over thousands of tweets with the tag.

Meanwhile, 'Hera Pheri' is not the only film that has been taking over Twitter trends, Fans of actor Prabhas, too, have asked the director of his upcoming film 'Adipurush' to give an update on the film. The hashtag ‘Wake Up Om Raut’ dominated Twitter trends on Monday morning with fans of the 'Baahubali' star demanding an update.

The teaser of the much-awaited 'Adipurush' starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan was unveiled last October. However, it was on the receiving end of some harsh criticism for its VFX. Following a backlash, it was reported that the makers revisited the film and have made some changes. In November last year, the makers had shared that the film will be released on June 16 instead of January as was decided. But with no updates about the film, as it inches closer to the release date, fans took to Twitter demanding an update from the director. Fans took to social media asking the team to start with the promotions of the film.

Meanwhile, according to a report in Pinkvilla, the makers are aiming to start promotions for the film from Ram Navami, keeping in mind the theme of the film. The team of 'Adipurush' will start full-fledged promotions for the film starting March 30.

